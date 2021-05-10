Andy Farrell's Ireland to face Japan and USA in Dublin this summer

Ireland’s summer schedule has been confirmed by World Rugby with Andy Farrell’s men due to face Japan, who shocked Joe Schmidt’s side in the 2019 World Cup, and the USA on July 3rd and 10th respectively at the Aviva Stadium.

The fixtures were among a suite of games announced after the game’s unions came together to agree a revised window in light of the ongoing situation with Covid around the world.

Ireland had been due to travel to the Pacific Islands for a three-game trip but that was cancelled late last month. The Japan and USA games will still allow Farrell to experiment with a number of players given the upcoming British and Irish Lions tour.

Eight of his players were named last week on Warren Gatland’s touring panel to South Africa who will face Georgia twice in the lead-up to their opening test against the famed tourists in July.

It will be the Springboks’ first game since clinching the World Cup title late in 2019 while Japan’s contest with the Lions in Edinburgh in late June will be their first outing since losing the quarter-final to the Boks two years ago.

Wales will welcome Canada and Argentina to Cardiff, England play host to the USA and Canada while Scotland will be in action against Romania and Georgia.

France travel to Australia for three tests against the Wallabies in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane while New Zealand will take on Fiji in two tests.

A World Cup qualifier between Samoa and Tonga will also take place in New Zealand.

World Rugby will continue to monitor the Covid situation globally and react as necessary while the body is still in discussions with unions about a women’s programme of games ahead of next year’s planned World Cup.

“This has taken a monumental effort from all concerned,” said World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont. “While there is light at the end of the tunnel in respect to COVID-19 in many nations, the challenges continue to be present, dynamic and impactful and therefore I would like to thank the unions, their respective governments, broadcast and commercial partners and players for their flexibility and full commitment to the process.

“Fans around the world can now look forward to an exciting bumper schedule of men’s test matches involving at least 25 teams, which will be a welcome sight for everyone. The road to Rugby World Cup 2023 also continues with key qualifiers for Samoa and Tonga and, of course, we are anticipating a fascinating British and Irish Lions series.”