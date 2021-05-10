Leo Cullen: James Ryan will 'come back strong' from Lions disappointment

Leinster coach Leo Cullen believes James Ryan will bounce back from Lions disappointment and that his exclusion from the squad heading to South Africa as just a blip in a fantastic career.

And Cullen said that Johnny Sexton is dealing with his omission from the squad and he urged all those who missed out to remain focussed as injuries could yet create opportunities.

“Johnny is naturally disappointed. Some of it was a little bit out of his control, just the way things played out,” said Cullen.

“Will we play him next week? Maybe we’ll wait for the last two games I think. But we’ll have the chat and see how Johnny is this week before we make a call.”

Cullen confirmed that Ryan was available for the trip to Galway where they recovered from falling 16-0 behind in the opening quarter to run out winners by eight tries to two at the Sportsground.

“James is okay, he’s been available. Disappointed for him obviously at the weekend, the way the game went, and some of the commentary that comes out off the back of that. He has unbelievable experience built up for someone so young and a lot of success, and a lot of very big performances on the very big stage.

“He won a Grand Slam with Ireland and won a European Cup with us. He’s still 24 so we are all going to have these ups and downs during our careers. And that’s important for the players, just whatever disappointment they go through at different stages that they try and channel it correctly and that they’re better next time. James has a great mindset to improve as a player. He’ll come back strong hopefully,” added Cullen, who confirmed that Jack Conan will undergo the standard head injury assessment after getting a knock in the opening half.

Hugo Keenan brushed off his Lions disappointment to run in a hat-trick in an eight tries to two win in Galway. Keenan crossed twice in five minutes as Leinster scored five tries before the break after slipping 16-0 behind to the boot of Conor Fitzgerald and an intercept try from scrum-half Caolin Blade.

Hooker James Tracy barged over to put Leinster in the lead for the first time after 22 minutes and further tries from Ross Molony and former Connacht player Cian Kelleher put them in a commanding 33-16 lead at the break.