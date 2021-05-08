The view from South Africa: Springboks ready for a Lions series like no other 

It will be a British & Irish Lions series like no other thanks to restrictions and turmoil caused by a certain global pandemic. But after Warren Gatland named his Lions squad to tour South Africa this week, the old familiar prickle of excitement emerged. It’s finally happening, and after a year of doubt and angst — the Lions are coming to town.

There is nothing like a Lions tour in all of sport. Four nations coming together, attempting to conquer another on the sports field over a seven-week campaign, is unique and glorious. It’s rugby union’s last major point of difference from other sporting codes.

It’s also an anachronism from another age, but somehow still vibrantly relevant and perhaps even more vital than ever, in a world gone mad.

Unlike any other sporting fixture, it’s a battle of collective will, organisation, and physical courage, and nowhere is the latter more tested than in South Africa.

“The announcement of the Lions squad was a marker in the ground in terms of international rugby coming back to South Africa, which is phenomenal for us, because we’ve been out of it for a while,” Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said yesterday.

“We have fewer than 80 days before we play the Lions and the coaches and players have to utilise every second of that time to make sure we are well prepared for the series. The Lions series is a special occasion that might only come once during the career of a professional rugby player. I know for a fact there are certain players who have postponed their retirement because the tour was two years down the horizon.

All the stars are aligned for a great series.

Springbok rugby has its limitations and weaknesses, but the lack of sheer, bloody physicality has never been one of those. Occasionally it has been harnessed poorly (think of the Boks of 2002/03 and 2016/17) but it has never gone away.

Rassie Erasmus, currently bearing the title director of rugby at SARU, and Nienaber have instilled more brains to the brawn.

“F**K them up,” is a phrase that has been liberally used since the duo took over in 2018, but it’s not meant to be administered in a blind rage, peppered with inaccuracy. It’s a call to arms with focus.

Win the contact situation, get up quickly and make another tackle. Be relentless and never give the opponent time to relax. That has been the message since 2018. It’s the improved Bok version of effing up the opponent. Oh, and if you manage to inflict pain — physical or mental along the way — all the better.

The Boks of Nienaber and Erasmus aren’t whipping players into a frothing frenzy with Agincourt-like speeches. They motivate through preparation, introspection and astute emotional evaluation, giving players the tools to find a deep internal switch so they make better decisions when treading rugby’s line between physicality and plain old brutality.

Erasmus’ words before RWC final 2019 that the team didn’t have the right to “worry about mistakes” and that they were “fighting” for ordinary South Africans in tough circumstances, will be echoed again during the Lions series. In the midst of the pandemic and the death, and economic suffering it has wreaked on South Africa, it once again falls to the Springboks to bring hope.

And the players use that as their inspiration. No 8 Duane Vermeulen said it plainly in the excellent Chasing the Sun documentary, which detailed the Bok’s journey to Rugby World Cup 2019 success.

There is a line. On one side of the line is the opposition and on the other is you, your family, your team and your country. You have to decide if they’re crossing that line.

It’s hyper-emotional stuff of course, but it’s what gets the Boks firing and with Nienaber’s sharp analytical mind always steering the team from pure emotion to a mixture of heart and head, the Boks will remain formidable.

Pieter-Steph du Toit’s return last weekend, after 398 days out of the game after nearly having his leg amputated following a freak injury last February, was another boost for the Boks.

Despite three operations and months of rehabilitation, the 2019 World Player of the Year produced a massive performance in a losing cause for the Stormers against the Sharks.

If he was that good in his first game back, imagine how much better he will be after eight matches before taking on the Lions?

If the Boks can keep key players fit, they will dust off the rust quickly. Flyhalf Handre Pollard has just returned to action for Montpellier after a serious knee injury. Barring another setback, Pollard’s return is a case of superb timing for the Boks.

Locks Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert are back after some injuries while Lood de Jager should be ready for the series. Munster’s RG Snyman remains doubtful of his latest knee injury setback, but there are some eager young locks in South Africa, such as the Sharks’ Reniel Hugo, salivating for an opportunity.

The bulk of the World Cup winning pack remains intact, as does the backline.

If Cheslin Kolbe and Damian de Allende stay injury-free and Makazole Mapimpi returns from Japan in something like his best form, there is no reason to believe the Boks can’t win.

But they respect Gatland, which is no surprise as he guided Wales to four wins over the Springboks as their head coach.

“One thing I do know about Warren is that he will do his homework,” Nienaber said.

Nienaber has been a frustrated coach as the months have ticked by.

Locally, he has watched teams play in the Super Rugby Unlocked, the Currie Cup and Preparation Cup.

The standard of rugby in those tournaments through the height of the summer was underwhelming. But there have been Springbok ‘alignment’ camps. The Boks are as prepared as they can be for a team that hasn’t played a game in 18 months.

“If you look at last weekend’s Rainbow Cup action then you will see that the intensity went up a notch,” said Nienaber. “I must say we have nice relationships with our franchises, allowing us to meet the players just to align ourselves again. And the pleasing thing for me was to see how the players are working on and improving on the things we spoke about during those alignment camps.”

Lions be warned.