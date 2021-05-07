JP Ferreira: Munster can build on ‘turning point’ win over Leinster

JP Ferreira is confident Munster’s long-awaited first victory over Leinster in more than two years is a catalyst for brighter times ahead, starting tonight at home to Ulster.

Munster halted a six-game losing streak to the four-time Guinness PRO14 champions stretching back to December 2018 when they opened their PRO14 Rainbow Cup account with a 27-3 win at Dublin’s RDS 13 days ago.

“Seriously, it’s brilliant, it gives confidence to the side,” Munster defence coach Ferreira said. “The way we went about it, the way the players conducted themselves and we always knew it’s in us, so getting one over them, especially up in the RDS, is especially great, it changes mindsets, it changes personal goals, and it’s a turning point. That’s what we’re on about this weekend again.

“We’ve had a week off, we know we have another opportunity to do exactly the same. So our mindset doesn’t change. Nothing changes.”

Fit-again Dan Goggin is set for his first appearance in almost four months as Munster ring the changes for the derby at Thomond Park.

Head coach Johann van Graan has made eight changes to the side that defeated Leinster with centre Goggin returning from a hand injury suffered in January.

He will form a midfield partnership with the recalled Rory Scannell while wing Andrew Conway and fly-half JJ Hanrahan also come into the backline. Tighthead prop John Ryan, lock Fineen Wycherley, openside flanker Chris Cloete, and No.8 Gavin Coombes return to the forward pack in a side captained by Peter O’Mahony.

Conor Murray continues at scrum-half to partner Hanrahan while Conway joins a back three with full-back Mike Haley and fellow Ireland wing Shane Daly.

Dave Kilcoyne and Niall Scannell start alongside Ryan in the front row while Wycherley partners Tadhg Beirne in the second row.

Ulster have made nine changes to the side beaten in the European Challenge Cup semi-final at Leicester Tigers last Friday as they look to rebound from that defeat and an opening-round Rainbow Cup loss at home to Connacht.

Captain Iain Henderson is one of the six survivors from the 33-24 reverse at Welford Road, along with fellow lock Alan O’Connor, back-rower Jordi Murphy, who swaps the openside flank for the blindside and backs Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey, and Ethan McIlroy. Will Addison will make his first start of the season at outside centre, having returned from long-term injury last month while Alby Mathewson is set to face his former province at scrum-half in half-back partnership with Michael Lowry.