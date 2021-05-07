Iain Henderson: I want to be at my best for Lions tour

Iain Henderson says he wants to make sure he is in the best possible position to target a first Test cap when he gets his second opportunity to tour with the British & Irish Lions in South Africa this summer.

The 29-year-old Henderson, named in Warren Gatland’s 37-man touring party yesterday, had been in New Zealand four years ago, but missed out on getting a full Test appearance.

The former Belfast Royal Academy and Queen’s University student will face fierce competition for a place in the second row against the reigning world champions with Welsh skipper, Alun Wyn Jones named as Tour captain, with Maro Itoje, Jonny Hill, Courtney Lawes and Irish team-mate Tadhg Beirne the other locks included by Head Coach Warren Gatland.

Henderson, who becomes the third Ulster player to make two Lions Tours following in the footsteps of Tommy Bowe and Rory Best, played in six games during the Tour of New Zealand and was a regular in the midweek squad — however this time around a Test start will be his goal.

The Ulster skipper admitted that the plan four years ago had to be a Test starter and this time around it was probably not on his radar at this stage.

“I want to make sure I am in the best possible shape when the squad meet up for the first time,” said Henderson who leads Ulster out against Munster tonight at Thomond Park in a Rainbow Cup fixture.

“I want to make sure that at the start of the tour whether it be in South African, Jersey or Scotland that I have got enough game time under my belt or have looked after myself off the pitch.

Whatever the starting point I want to put myself in the best possible position for getting a place later on in the Tour.

The omission of Irish team-mates James Ryan and Jonny Sexton did come as a surprise to Henderson.

“When these squads are announced I think people get in the way of reading a few articles and getting convinced that this is the team. I know that happened to me, the squad I thought it would be was a fair bit different from that announced.

“But again it is down to the coaching staff and what their vision is, what they want the team to do and they have obviously picked the personnel which are best to carry out the task which their vision provides,” added Henderson.

Meanwhile Connacht coach Andy Friend has hailed the selection of Bundee Aki in Gatland’s squad and predicted the Ireland centre will make a big impact in South Africa.

It’s 38 years since Connacht last had a representative in the Lions squad, and after Ciaran Fitzgerald, John O’Driscoll and Ray McLoughlin, Aki will be just the fourth ever representative from Connacht.

“Fantastic news, we were all sitting in the changing room watching it on the telly. I think there was a hope that Bundee might get there, but probably a distant hope to be honest.

“But when it happened there, just enormous cheer and jubilation around the place,” said Friend.

“I think it’s due recognition for a man who has made a lot of sacrifices, both he and his family.

“He is a hell of a footballer for Connacht, as he is for Ireland and now he is for the British & Irish Lions, so that’s a huge compliment for him,” he added.

Connacht face Leinster at the Sportground tomorrow (7.35pm).