Warren Gatland banking on Bundee Aki’s powerplay in bruising battle

The likelihood of an intensely physical Test series, the absence of Manu Tuilagi and a thriving midfield partnership with Robbie Henshaw have combined to give Bundee Aki his place in the 2021 British & Irish Lions squad.

Aki’s inclusion for this summer’s tour to South Africa was one of the surprise selections in Warren Gatland’s choice of 37 players to take on the Springboks and reflects the head coach’s horses for courses policy for what promises to be an intensely physical Test series against some of the biggest specimens in world rugby.

Gatland is banking on the Irish centre being able to meet fire with fire in such a contest but will also be hoping the Connacht star stays on the right side of referees in the white heat of a Lions versus Boks Test encounter.

For though the three-time head coach referenced an excellent outing alongside Henshaw in Ireland’s Six Nations final-round victory over England in Dublin on March 20, Gatland failed to mention the red card Aki received for the high tackle on Billy Vunipola that gave the Auckland-born centre the dubious distinction of being the first Ireland player to be sent off twice in Test matches.

A far happier accolade is that Aki will become Connacht’s first active British & Irish Lions tourist of the professional era when he boards the plane to South Africa this summer and there is little doubt in the mind of Waikato native Gatland that the former Chiefs man is fully equipped for the demands ahead, seeing him as a like-for-like replacement for Tuilagi, who was deemed short of game time following a long-term injury layoff.

“I thought the midfield combination of Aki and Henshaw against England was absolutely outstanding and we tried to get that balance right,” the Lions boss said yesterday after naming both Irishmen in a quartet of centres also featuring Elliot Daly of England and Scotland’s Chris Harris but excluding Tuilagi, Jonathan Davies, and Garry Ringrose.

“They give a good balance. Bundee is almost a replacement.... (can) do the same role as someone like Manu can do, he brings that go-forward and physicality, he has a fantastic mix in his game.

“So yeah, they’re going to have a big, physical midfield and are going to be very direct, we’re going to have to have players who can mirror that if we need to, but also go out there and play some rugby, centres who can distribute but also a back three that are able to score tries.”

Lions backs coach Gregor Townsend, who played in the 1997 Lions series win in South Africa, was delighted to see his Scotland centre Harris in the mix and the options available to him for the potential midfield battle with Lukhanyo Am and Munster’s Damian De Allende.

“We need more than one type of game,” Townsend said. “We are going to have to match their physicality and bring our own physicality in how we play. We have to have a game of movement of speed, of finding space,” he added.

“The squad selection is a reflection of that. There are players who can do both these things and player more suited to a physical game, and others more suited to taking on defences in the wide spaces with ball in hand.

“We have to have both ways of playing, both ways of winning.

“I think there’s really good flexibility in the squad. There’s probably three players that can play 13 and three that can play 12.

“We see the 12s as Owen Farrell, Bundee, and Robbie. They’ve all played 12 a number of times at international level and at 13 we’ve Elliot, Chris Harris, and Robbie.

“Robbie played outside Bundee in that English game and I think Robbie’s form has been outstanding and things don’t change when he has to play 13 or 12, and the form he’s in has been brilliant to see.”