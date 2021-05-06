'Concern about the concussions' led to Johnny Sexton missing out of Lions tour

British & Irish Lions kicking coach Neil Jenkins has said that fears over the number of head injuries sustained played a big role in Johnny Sexton missing out on a spot in the squad to tour South Africa.

Sexton was overlooked for selection in the 37-player touring party, with England’s Owen Farrell, Wales’ Dan Biggar and Finn Russell of Scotland all getting the nod from Warren Gatland.

The Ireland fly-half suffered a concussion against the Welsh in the Six Nations as well as two head injuries playing for Leinster in recent months.

"Obviously there is a little bit of concern about the concussions and stuff like that, there’s no doubting that," he said.

"But that’s obviously for the medical staff and the medical side of things and a little bit of durability.

"Look, he’s a fantastic player, I’m not questioning that whatsoever but it’s very difficult where we’re going with the physicality and presence we’re going to bring, and the other boys are very, very good themselves.

"So it was very difficult, whoever was going to miss out was going to be extremely disappointed and rightly so and just as I said, sadly at this point in time it’s Johnny.

"He’s a fantastic player and he’s been exceptional on the last two Lions tours that I’ve been on, he’s been very good with myself."