'Concern about the concussions' led to Johnny Sexton missing out of Lions tour

Sexton was overlooked for selection in the 37-player touring party, with England’s Owen Farrell, Wales’ Dan Biggar and Finn Russell of Scotland all getting the nod
'Concern about the concussions' led to Johnny Sexton missing out of Lions tour

Johnny Sexton: Not going on a third Lions tour

Thu, 06 May, 2021 - 17:09

British & Irish Lions kicking coach Neil Jenkins has said that fears over the number of head injuries sustained played a big role in Johnny Sexton missing out on a spot in the squad to tour South Africa.

Sexton was overlooked for selection in the 37-player touring party, with England’s Owen Farrell, Wales’ Dan Biggar and Finn Russell of Scotland all getting the nod from Warren Gatland.

The Ireland fly-half suffered a concussion against the Welsh in the Six Nations as well as two head injuries playing for Leinster in recent months.

"Obviously there is a little bit of concern about the concussions and stuff like that, there’s no doubting that," he said.

"But that’s obviously for the medical staff and the medical side of things and a little bit of durability.

"Look, he’s a fantastic player, I’m not questioning that whatsoever but it’s very difficult where we’re going with the physicality and presence we’re going to bring, and the other boys are very, very good themselves.

"So it was very difficult, whoever was going to miss out was going to be extremely disappointed and rightly so and just as I said, sadly at this point in time it’s Johnny.

"He’s a fantastic player and he’s been exceptional on the last two Lions tours that I’ve been on, he’s been very good with myself."

More in this section

Bundee Aki 19/4/2021 'A proud day for Connacht': Bundee Aki becomes just fourth Lion from province
Jason Leonard 6/5/2021 Gatland's Lions: The Winners and Losers
Johnny Sexton goes off injured 13/11/2020 Lions squad: Alun Wyn Jones named captain, eight Irish make tour but no place for Sexton
#british and irish lions
Jason Leonard 6/5/2021

Five British & Irish Lions rookies looking to make an impact in South Africa

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up