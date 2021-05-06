Munster and Ulster both ring the changes ahead of Rainbow Cup derby

Fit-again Dan Goggin is set for his first appearance in almost four months as Munster ring the changes for their PRO14 Rainbow Cup clash with Ulster on Friday night at Thomond Park.

Head coach Johann van Graan has made eight changes to the side that defeated Leinster 27-3 at the RDS last time with centre Goggin returning from a hand injury suffered in January.

He will form a midfield partnership with the recalled Rory Scannell while wing Andrew Conway and fly-half JJ Hanrahan also come into the backline. Tighthead prop John Ryan, lock Fineen Wycherley, openside flanker Chris Cloete and No 8 Gavin Coombes return to the forward pack in a side captained by Peter O’Mahony.

Conor Murray continues at scrum-half to partner Hanhrahan while Conway joins a back three with full-back Mike Haley and fellow Ireland wing Shane Daly.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell start alongside Ryan in the front row while Wycherley partners Tadhg Beirne in the second row.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has made nine changes to the side beaten in the European Challenge Cup semi-final at Leicester Tigers last Friday as he looks to rebound from that defeat and an opening-round Rainbow Cup loss at home to Connacht.

Captain Iain Henderson is one of the six survivors from the 33-24 reverse at Welford Road, along with fellow lock Alan O’Connor, back-rower Jordi Murphy, who swaps the openside flank for the blindside and backs Jacob Stockdale, Stuart McCloskey, and Ethan McIlroy Will Addison will make his first start of the season at outside centre, having returned from long-term injury last month while Alby Mathewson is set to face his former province at scrum-half in half-back partnership with Michael Lowry.

There could be returns from injury for Wallaby lock Sam Carter, named on the bench, as is Angus Curtis who is back in an Ulster matchday squad for the first time since he sustained a serious knee injury in December 2019.

MUNSTER: M Haley; A Conway, D Goggin, R Scannell, S Daly; JJ Hanrahan, C Murray; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, J Ryan; F Wycherley, T Beirne; P O’Mahony - captain, C Cloete, G Coombes.

Replacements: K O’Byrne, J Loughman, R Salanoa, J Kleyn, CJ Stander, N McCarthy, B Healy, D de Allende.

ULSTER: J Stockdale; R Lyttle, W Addison, S McCloskey, E McIlroy; M Lowry, A Mathewson; A Warwick, J Andrew, T O’Toole; A O’Connor, I Henderson - captain; J Murphy, M Rea, D McCann.

Replacements: R Herring, C Reid, M Moore, S Carter, N Timoney, D Shanahan, A Curtis, J Hume.