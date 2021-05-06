After 'frustrating' 12 months, Dave Kilcoyne is making up for lost time

With just two starts for Munster this season, Dave Kilcoyne is intent on making up for lost time.

He hobbled off the field just a few painful steps behind RG Snyman at Aviva Stadium last August but while the South African lock faces an extended spell on the sidelines following the minor procedure on the knee he seriously injured on his debut against Leinster, Kilcoyne is revving up for a high-intensity run of games between now and the end of the campaign.

The ankle injury he suffered in the opening minutes of that post-lockdown restart game on August 22 was somewhat overshadowed by the high-profile debutant’s ruptured ACL but that did not lessen the severity of the problem the loosehead prop had just inherited.

More than four months of rehabilitation went into getting Kilcoyne back in action two appearances off the bench in January were enough to see him recalled to Ireland’s Six Nations squad, where his form was impressive enough to earn him a start ahead of Cian Healy in the final round clash at home to England.

Alas for the 31-year-old, his time in the spotlight on his 43rd Test appearance was cut short by a concussion just 20 minutes into what became the biggest win to date of Andy Farrell’s tenure as head coach.

“I had a frustrating last 12 months,” Kilcoyne said. “I was getting a bit of form and then I got sparked out against England. I got back for the Toulouse game and was quite happy with that and then the Leinster game. I’m happy, I’m building nicely.”

The Limerick man is only too aware of the limited opportunities players have to make their marks and though it was all too brief, Kilcoyne felt it was “massively” important to get the green number one jersey ahead of Test centurion Healy.

“I was absolutely delighted to start that England game. I was gutted the way it finished for me personally but I was delighted for the team performance, one of Ireland’s best performances for a long time so you want to contribute as much as you can to that performance, unfortunately for me, it was short-lived.

“I couldn’t get too down about it, we played a PRO14 final the following week and then you’ve Toulouse after that, so you don’t have time for licking your wounds.

“But it was a huge moment. It was a big game, it was the last game of the Six Nations, so I was delighted to get that start. As I alluded to, I was disappointed the way it finished, getting knocked out, but that’s rugby for you. It’s a physical sport.

“I’m not going to get too hung up on the fact that I started the last game in the Six Nations. It’s constant, you’re judged every week here. If I am selected for Friday, I’m in the shop window again. I have got to perform.”

Munster meet Ulster in the PRO14 Rainbow Cup at Thomond Park tomorrow night, hoping to build on the opening-round 27-3 win over Leinster at the RDS on April 24. With every win crucial in such a short-run competition, the fixture might once have led to a sleepless night on the eve of the game and Kilcoyne can relate to recent comments from former team-mate Ronan O’Gara about how different his mindset had been when he was a player.

“He talked about the anxiety of big games, you’d have very few players who don’t feel that bit of pressure in big games. That’s what separates world-class players from other players - their ability to handle that pressure and perform. I thought that was very interesting the way Rog said he probably wouldn’t have slept the night before the game and gone over it 100 times in his head. He’s of a different mindset as a coach now, you would trust the players, that you have prepped well for the week and you go out and express yourselves. I thought that was interesting.”

Kilcoyne feels his time on the sidelines in the midst of the second Covid lockdown gave him the ideal opportunity to transform a similar mindset with a few years left to run on his playing career.

“I think when you’re younger, you’re coming on the scene and you’re just so eager that you probably don’t even think about the pressure. It’s more getting on the pitch, I think as you get older and more mature you’re more conscious that you need to win these big games because you never know when it’s going to be your last, so it probably you know I probably went the other way, I felt more pressure as I got older.

“But in the last number of years, I tried to go back to that mentality of, you know, go out and fire a shot and see what happens. Don’t let it get to you, play the moment.

“It was just reflection, I think over Covid, everyone had time for reflection. You look at parts in your career, there was probably a time in your career that you put too much pressure and expectation on yourself, maybe you didn’t make an Irish squad, you lost a big Heineken Cup semi-final, you could be down on yourself for a few days, and you look back, you realise the show goes on, there is a game every week, you’ve just got to trust you put the work in and it’s the whole thing, you train hard, you trust the process, everything you’ve done in the week.”