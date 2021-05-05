'He is a long way from home': Munster will keep injured RG Snyman involved

Munster will do more than just urge a devastated RG Snyman to “hang in there” as their star signing processes his latest setback on the long road back to fitness — the province have also pledged to keep the South African lock close, connected and involved in everything they do.

Yesterday’s news that the World Cup winner who suffered a serious knee injury just seven minutes into his Munster debut last August will require a further surgical procedure this week was a tough pill to swallow for the Springbok, who felt something amiss during a training run.

Yet the province’s management and squad quickly rallied around the 26-year-old in what must surely be trying times for a man far from his birthplace and dealing with as much mental anguish as the physical pain he has taken since landing awkwardly after a lineout steal against Leinster at Aviva Stadium on August 22.

“He is a long way from home … we keep him close to the squad and the boys have been excellent,” Munster defence coach JP Ferreira said of his fellow South African. “The squad culture has been great. He’s fitted in and he’s close to the squad. I know he’s out again but we’ll keep on putting him in. There’s nothing like feeling loneliness and being away from the team, I think, so the more we can involve him and the more we can get him close to the side the better. So we’ll keep on doing that.

“It is tough on him and he knows it is tough on him as well. I have spoken to him, he is hanging in there to the best that he can.

“I think a guy like (Springbok fly-half) Handre Pollard who came back last weekend from a similar injury hasn’t made it any easier on him because I know they are good mates. That probably got to him now as well.

“But look, he has got to go through it, he has to hang in there, (we) rather do it this way than getting out on the pitch and playing another seven or nine minutes and getting injured again.

He just has to hang in there, we are all behind him.

Snyman had been targeting a resumption to his Munster career during the current PRO14 Rainbow Cup campaign, which continues this Friday night at home to Ulster but Ferreira insisted the focus was all on the players’ needs rather than the impact his absence would have on the hunt for end-of-season silverware.

“He was close, there’s no denying that. He was really close. He was so close that he was doing defensive hits with me and he was coming off it really looking good.

“I wouldn’t say it throws a spanner in the works, we’ve been without him for nine months but regarding that feeling of getting him back and the excitement around that, obviously yes. I mean, Wig (forwards coach Graham Rowntree) was on a press conference, excited about him, you know, he’s ready to go and he wants to get on the pitch but look, these things happen.

“It’s not just because what happened to his knee, sometimes you get niggles off the operation, things like that so it’s a waiting game. You don’t want to get on the pitch and 20 minutes later get off the pitch with another injury so we’re going with full precaution to get him right and hopefully we can see him at the end of the season.

“But it’s not just that, it’s not just getting him ready for the end of the season. I know there’s the British & Irish Lions tour that’s coming up and then getting him ready for next season, really.

So if he’s here before the end of the season, awesome. If he’s not, well we’re going to do everything in our ability to get him ready for whatever‘s next on his list.

Ferreira said there were open lines of communication on Snyman’s rehab between Munster and the Springboks, whose head coach Jacques Nienaber was the defence coach’s predecessor in the province and is planning for the summer Test series between the 2019 World Cup winners and the British & Irish Lions.

“We’re keeping them in the loop so if he has to make his return in a Springbok jumper then so be it. If he has to make his return in a Munster jumper, so be it.

“It’s just getting him ready and fit and when he’s ready to go that he knows he can go 110% and not worry about that leg of his.”