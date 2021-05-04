RG Snyman suffers injury setback as 'minor procedure' required on knee

The lock suffered an ACL injury on his Munster debut last August and after more than eight months on the sidelines had entered the last block of his rehabilitation
RG Snyman. Picture: INPHO

Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 11:35
Simon Lewis

Munster’s hopes of a return to action for RG Snyman have received a blow after the South African World Cup winner suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury.

The lock suffered an ACL injury on his Munster debut last August and after more than eight months on the sidelines had entered the last block of his rehabilitation.

Yet an unrelated knee issue has arisen and Snyman, 26, is now set to see a specialist this week and undergo a minor procedure, delaying the Springbok’s return to training for a number of weeks, Munster announced on Tuesday.

Head coach Johann van Graan was hoping to have Snyman available at some stage during the current PRO14 Rainbow Cup campaign, which continues on Friday night with a home clash against Ulster at Thomond Park. Munster have one remaining fixture on the schedule following that, another derby, this time against Connacht in Limerick the following weekend with three more rounds and a potential final still to be confirmed.

Munster, who opened the Rainbow Cup with a 27-3 win at Leinster 10 days ago, will also be without academy lock Thomas Ahern (knee) for this weekend’s game while a trio of academy players, fly-half Jack Crowley, back-row Alex Kendellen, and wing Conor Phillips are away with the IRFU 7s training programme.

Scrum-halves Neil Cronin (knee) and Paddy Patterson (ankle) are continuing their rehabilitation of long-term injuries.

Ulster v Saracens - European Rugby Champions Cup - Pool 1 Round 2

Austin Healey on online abuse: 'It does make you more aggressive, more snappy with your kids'

