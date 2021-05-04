Leinster’s Lions’ hopefuls now face anxious wait after defeat in France

Whatever the team, semi-final defeats always give way to a period of navel-gazing, hand-wringing and wondering what might have been.

Those inside the Leinster organisation will be no exception to that in the aftermath of Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup last-four defeat, particularly given the feeling expressed by head coach Leo Cullen in the immediate post-match debrief following their 32-23 loss at La Rochelle that his players “are gutted because they know there’s more in them”.

Five days in Covid quarantine on the squad’s return from France to Dublin will only accentuate the self-examination, the training sessions permitted within their bubble ahead of Saturday’s Rainbow Cup trip to Connacht their only outlet to vent such frustration.

Of course, this is all relative, just ask Munster supporters without a trophy to celebrate in 10 years but three years on from adding a fourth European star to their jerseys, the attempts to land a record fifth title seems only to be getting harder.

Winning the PRO14 may bring satisfaction but there is a sense the fourth league success in a row secured at the end of March bears little in comparison to the ongoing quest for Champions Cup glory and being outgunned by the man mountains of La Rochelle will only heighten the anguish, particularly for a number of front-line stars who face an immediate reckoning in the form of this Thursday’s British & Irish Lions squad announcement by Warren Gatland.

Given the physicality of South Africa’s World Cup-winning style that the Lions are sure to face in the three-Test series with Siya Kolisi’s Springboks this July and August, coming second best to the likes of Will Skelton, Gregory Alldritt, Uini Atonio and Pierre Bourgarit at Stade Marcel-Deflandre will not have painted good pictures in the mind of head coach Gatland, who already had multiple headaches trying to narrow down the abundance of talent in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales into a cohesive touring party.

Strong showings for Ireland in the Six Nations and outstanding performances in the Champions Cup quarter-final win at Exeter Chiefs four weeks ago will not be discounted on the back of a chastening afternoon on the French Atlantic coast.

Yet some who may have thought they had done enough to make the plane for South Africa may now find themselves back in the midst of the unquestionable number of 50-50 decisions facing Gatland and his assistant coaches in the remaining available hours before they reveal their hand on Thursday.

One of those assistants, forwards coach Robin McBryde, was in the Leinster dressing room while travel restrictions confined the other’s European club rugby to England, where attack coach Gregor Townsend and defence coach Steve Tandy were in attendance at Welford Road for the Challenge Cup semi between Leicester Tigers and Ulster last Friday night before travelling south-west to catch Bath versus Montpellier on Saturday, joined at the Rec by Gatland.

They are certain to have watched Leinster on television the following day and what they saw in all those games involving potential Lions may well sway their judgement, however fair that may be when potential positional rivals either had the weekend off or, like the Saracens contingent, were rampaging to a 56-0 win over Nottingham in the second-tier English Championship.

Back to the collective though, and the race for a record fifth star. The advantage is now with Toulouse, with a first final appearance in 11 years to look forward to on May 22 when they will go head to head with their Top 14 title rivals La Rochelle at Twickenham.

Cullen on Sunday pondered what might have been for Leinster and what it will take to collect another European title. Their fourth and most recent success came in 2018 at the expense of Racing 92 and much has changed since, as they have experienced in bruising defeats to Saracens, in the 2019 final and 2020 quarter-final and now La Rochelle.

It reminded the three-time Heineken Cup-winning captain and victorious head coach of three years ago, just how arduous the task had been to reach the top first time around back in 2009.

“The first one was very hard to get. We’d to wait a long time for the first one. So, yeah, it’s going to be fascinating to watch. Toulouse are going for their fifth against La Rochelle, it would have been great to be there at Twickenham with some supporters.

“It’s always a challenge, that’s the amazing thing about the tournament. People expect that you’re going to roll up and it’ll happen for you, but you get a sense of the atmosphere in the town and how much it means to people here.

“That’s great, that was us at one point in time trying to go for our first win. We’ll keep battling away, working on our game and make sure we’re better. Bring some more guys through and give them an understanding of what’s involved.

“When you go through some of the pain, you get the experience of what it’s like. It’s making sure when we get this opportunity again, we’re better. We need to be better and get better.”