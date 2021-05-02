Brian O'Driscoll: 'La Rochelle won all the micro-battles'

Leinster legend Brian O’Driscoll pinpointed La Rochelle’s great physicality as the decisive factor in their Heineken Champions Cup semi-final win over the province.

The French side secured their place in the final for the first time with a 32-23 victory over Leo Cullen’s men and former Leinster captain O’Driscoll had few complaints about the outcome.

“It just felt like an incredibly well-organised performance defensively from La Rochelle,” O’Driscoll said in his role as a pundit for BT Sport.

“And then you have this power game where Leinster have come unstuck in the past with Saracens, La Rochelle just adopted that with some of their big players; [Will] Skelton, [Uini] Antonio, [Gregory] Alldritt all had huge carries and Leinster just couldn’t handle it.”

O’Driscoll also noted that the French side crucially ‘won all the micro-battles.’

He continued: “Their set piece was really strong. They just got the mechanics of their basics going really good, and if you keep hammering away at any team’s line, eventually you are going to cross the whitewash.

“Particularly if you have got specimens the size of Skelton and the physical capabilities of Alldritt and [Kevin] Gourdon.

“It was a really great 23 man performance, and even the coaching ticket got their tactics spot on.

“They didn’t try to play too much in their own half; they won all the micro-battles.”

O’Driscoll reserved special praise for 29-year-old Australian star Skelton who had already has previous experience of Leinster from his time with Saracens.

“[Skelton] adds a different dimension to how they play,” O’Driscoll said.

“When there is someone that big and that powerful, but has the ability to show the soft hands and the offloading game pre- and post-contact, you never know what he is going to do.

As soon as you brace for the collision, he pops it to some other runner coming short on him.

“Or as soon as you turn soft, expecting him to offload, he will bulldoze over the top of you.

“It was almost a plug-and-play from what Saracens did to Leinster a few years ago. He must have been hyping that up throughout the week saying ‘this is how we managed to beat them in the final, let’s just try and do more of the same’, and got the just rewards.”

Indeed Skelton was also the star man for another ex-Irish international with Bernard Jackman tweeting “Well done to La Rochelle today, brilliant performance. Will Skelton was incredible for 80 minutes.”