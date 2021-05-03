Leo Cullen: ‘Everything is really deflated in there right now’

Leinster have won the PRO14 twice and lost two European knockout games since rugby restarted last August but Luke McGrath had to rally the troops for yet another trophy bid last night in the wake of defeat to La Rochelle.

Last year’s Covid-19 lockdown may have made mincemeat of the rugby calendar forcing governing bodies to run the 2019-20 campaign virtually straight into 2020-21 but yesterday’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final exit in western France, just seven months on from last season’s quarter-final exit at home to Saracens, does not spell the end of Leinster’s schedule.

McGrath, who captained the side in Johnny Sexton’s absence at Stade Marcel Deflandre as La Rochelle ran out 32-23 winners to reach their first final, admitted that lifting the Leinster players for the remainder of the PRO14 Rainbow Cup competition would be a challenge for head coach Leo Cullen and his coaching staff with interprovincial ties against Connacht in Galway this Saturday and Ulster at home six days later next on the agenda.

“It is going to be difficult,” the scrum-half said. “It is such a quiet changing room in there at the minute. It is going to be a very tough week, especially the first few days but we have to move on as quickly as possible.

“We are going to have to look back on it but there were opportunities there if we were a little bit more accurate we could have caused them a little more pressure and maybe converted that pressure into points. That’s the disappointing thing.

“We have to back each other up now, a big few days for the squad and we have to move on very quickly with another game for the squad.”

Leinster lost influential back-rower Rhys Ruddock to a calf injury in the first half having been denied the service of captain Sexton (concussion), Caelan Doris (calf), and Will Connors (knee) in addition to long-term absentees including Max Deegan and Dan Leavy.

Cullen agreed Ruddock’s departure had been a big loss.

“Rhys is an important leader in the group so, yeah, if you lose someone like him it is a loss but that's the way it is. You need to rely on the 23 that we have. But it's never one thing in these games. It's lots of little things and there's lots of little things that we'll look back on with great regret I think over the course of this game.

“A huge amount of effort has gone into this season thus far. It continues to roll on. We have a game next week now against Connacht. We just need to try and dust ourselves off and get ready for that now.

"Particularly for the younger guys, … as we pulled into the ground and you see that sea of supporters and what it means to the club and to the town here. We need to understand that because we need to bottle up that kind of pain that certain people are feeling inside there… Everything's really deflated in there right now.”