'It's not about where you're born, it comes down to who you are'

Whatever happens from here on in, France has confirmed its European hegemony.

Seven teams in the last 16, they brought five forward to the quarter-final even after Toulon lost out to Covid rather than Leinster, and three semi-finalists has now fed into a decider between La Rochelle and Toulouse.

It’s a forceful return to form in the Heineken Champions Cup for a country that hasn’t provided a winner since Toulon claimed their hat-trick six years ago during which time England had re-asserted its hold on the competition.

That these things are cyclical should go without saying but Leinster’s semi-final loss to La Rochelle only highlights just how difficult it is, and will continue to be, for the province’s to return to the heights of days gone by.

Leinster are a country mile ahead of their nearest and dearest when it comes to European records in recent times but they have managed just one title since 2012 and another final appearance when they fell short of Saracens in Newcastle.

Connacht have yet to make it out of the pool stages, Ulster haven’t reached even a quarter-final since 2014 and Munster have reached five semi-finals but lost every one of them since that one and only all-Irish final in Twickenham nine years ago.

Ireland provided just one winner, Ulster, in the first 10 seasons of the European Cup, then seven in nine when Munster and Leinster hit their peak. We are now at a stage where there has just been the one provincial success in the last nine campaigns.

Leo Cullen has always talked up Leinster’s ability to punch as heavy as the big boys in England and France but these sort of stats do at the very least suggest that the provinces are finding it harder and harder to hit the highest of notes in Europe.

Jono Gibbes was asked about this after La Rochelle’s defeat of Leinster. Sort of. The question wasn’t coined as a compare and contrast exercise. The Director of Rugby was instead asked what the collection of so many nationalities does for their operation.

“I’ve had a lot of experience with different squads and, in all honesty, it doesn’t come down to nationality and where you are born. It comes down to who you are and what kind of people you’ve got,” said Leinster’s former forwards coach.

“I remember Shane Horgan sticking up for Isa (Nacewa) at one stage when everyone was giving out about foreigners at Leinster. Shane said we don’t have non-qualified players, we just have Leinster guys here.

“That Shaggy quote, albeit a long time ago, has proven itself to be true. Yeah, we’ve got different nationalities but so what? Leinster have got 21 out of 23 (Irish players in their squad) and I guarantee you those are good guys and good people.

“They just happen to be born in Leinster and that works for them. The best environments I have been in, it’s not about that.

It’s about whether you want to be here and you want to contribute to make the place better and leave it in a better place after you’re gone.

Gibbes found that the same principles held at Clermont Auvergne where he worked as an assistant to Franck Azema. The starting point was to always work with “quality people” and that has been the bedrock of their thinking at Stade Rochelais.

People who couldn’t, or wouldn’t, buy into the ambition and the culture that he has built along with Ronan O’Gara and others were moved on. Replaced by people with the ambition and the work ethic required to take them to their current heights.

“We’ve started moving in the right direction,” said Gibbes.

La Rochelle’s playing staff boats players from at least nine different nationalities, including Ireland’s own Darren Sweetnam, but they rely on a French core and a local support that was evident throughout yesterday’s game.

Gibbes paid tribute to the supporters who gathered to welcome the teams into Stade Marcel Deflandre before kick-off while the TV pictures repeatedly cut to images of fans catching a glimpse of events from surrounding promontories and apartment windows.

That they will be unable to travel in numbers to London for the club’s first European final is a cruel twist of fate though a win would still make for the perfect gift from Gibbes who swaps his role wit the club for a similar posting in Clermont this summer.

“It's not extra motivation, to be honest, it’s [part] of the business. For me it’s keep making the players better, keep adding value to their experience. Enjoy your experiences like today but not be satisfied with just a semi-final win.

“Keep driving on, work with the staff to come up with a plan. Do that day to day and that’s my focus.

I don’t need extra motivation for a title or anything like that because that’s what we’re in sport for: to win. That started the day I signed here.