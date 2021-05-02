Leo Cullen rues Leinster's failure to make more of flying start

Dominated for so much of today’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final they may have been, but Leo Cullen’s regrets started and centred on the opening half-hour in La Rochelle when Leinster couldn’t capitalise on their own powerful surge.

The visitors were superb in those initial exchanges, depriving their hosts of ball and territory for the opening 10 minutes – a lifetime in terms of a rugby game – and opening the scoring with a Tadhg Furlong try.

Problem was they had nothing other than that converted score to lean on by the time La Rochelle found their feet having spilled countless penalties and lost openside flanker Wiaan Liebenberg to the sinbin.

“We weren’t clinical enough, really,” said Cullen after their 32-23 defeat in the French sunshine. “In the first-half we created lots of opportunities: they just hung in there well, didn’t they? Just keeping the scoreboard (going), three, six, nine.

“We couldn’t pull far enough away from them after having lots of good pressure and play. A few big turnovers at different stages as well. A few turnovers then at the start of the second-half, which gives them more field position and territory.

“Then they just start to play that pressure game, some of the big power runners they have, particularly (Will) Skelton. A couple of guys start slipping off tackles, particularly on him, and he definitely is a handful, gets in for his try towards the end.

La Rochelle's Will Skelton celebrates after the win with Arthur Joly

“That was kind of the game,” he said, looking out on the field where their dreams had just died. “Not quite accurate enough from us at various different stages in terms of nailing some opportunities and a couple of big turnovers around the ruck in both halves.”

His captain harboured similar regrets.

Luke McGrath emerged from a changing-room that was quieter than the empty stadiums in which they have been playing all season and rued that failure to put more of their early pressure onto the scoreboard. They paid for it, dearly.

A slow start to the second-half compounded the problem and such was La Rochelle’s grip on the game that Leinster would actually go fifty minutes without a score up to the point where Ross Byrne ran in and converted a consolation try two minutes from time.

The manner in which Leinster were shut down was exceptional. La Rochelle’s director of Rugby Jono Gibbes paid rich tribute to the work done on their defence by Ronan O’Gara, their head coach, and that proved as important as anything else on the day.

"We back our attack,” said McGrath. “Even with ten minutes to go we felt we could definitely score twice. Probably the Skelton try put us under even more pressure.

It was just disappointing, that first 20 minutes of the second half. We couldn't get into our flow, into our attack, and ultimately that is probably where the game was lost.