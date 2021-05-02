Champions Cup talking points: Leinster are under-achieving in Europe by their own lofty standards

Maybe Leinster aren’t quite what we think they are

Four league titles on the spin. Champions Cup winners only three seasons ago. There’s hardly a club in Europe that would not salivate over that kind of return but it leaves Leinster well short of the standards they have set for themselves.

Put simply, they are under-achieving in Europe by their own lofty standards but maybe that’s the point. The province’s bar was set impossibly high with that trio of titles inside four years a decade or so ago. It may just be that they aren’t as good now as they were then.

That’s a take that sits uncomfortably with the regard in which they are held, the silky smooth conveyor belt of talent from the private school sector, and the chunk of talent they filter through to the national team season on season.

There’s no shame in it. We can blame the cakewalk that is the PRO14, rue the draw that gave them a semi-final in France, or argue that Leinster remain all too vulnerable to a big, powerful side that builds up a head of steam up front.

No Sexton, no final

It’s nearly a week since we spotted this strangest of statistics but its currency holds even more weight now: Leinster have played a dozen European Cup semi-finals and they have still to win one when Johnny Sexton hasn’t been on the field.

Would he have made a difference here? Not in terms of the pasting La Rochelle gave his side up front, no. Tens are only as good as the pack they play behind, after all, but could he have said or done something to turn the tide when momentum started to swamp them?

This is the guy whose speech galvanised Leinster when they were dead and buried in the 2011 final against Northampton. His imprint on the team and the wider organisation will remain long after he stops lacing up the boots.

It may also be a tad unfair on Ross Byrne who is 26, was playing his 100th game for the club and did more than fine when starting two PRO14 finals and a growing selection of other European game’s in the masters absence. Still, them’s the margins.

Not much roar on Lions watch

This was supposed to be the most attractive of shop windows for the Leinster lads before Thursday’s D-Day when Warren Gatland names his British and Irish Lions squad for the big summer tour to South Africa. Hmm, that was great in theory.

One loss, comprehensive as it was, won’t do much to dismantle the ambitions of nailed-on travellers like Tadhg Furlong and Robbie Henshaw but this wasn’t the sort of day that left other ‘hopefuls’ puffing out their chests.

Josh van der Flier made a few standout contributions - a turnover here, a try prevented there - but it’s not like the back row as a whole prospered. Would you pick Garry Ringrose or James Ryan on the basis of anything we saw here? Unfortunately, no.

Gatland will be trying to mastermind a series win against a brutally physical Bok side but, if there’s a crumb of comfort then it will be the greater import he places on Ireland’s equally convincing defeat of England in the Six Nations.

La Rochelle: the real deal

Beware garlands in early May. Nine French clubs have made a European Cup final but only three – Brive, Toulouse and Toulon – completed the job. Colomiers, Stade Francais, Perpignan, Biarritz, Clermont Auvergne and Racing 92 have all fallen at the last.

Some of those have reached the big day once, Clermont have come up short three times in the decider. Europe is, quite simply, a higher level but the manner of La Rochelle’s win here suggests that this a side that will, at the very least, hang around the higher ground for a time.

The Top 14 side did to Leinster what Leinster had done to Exeter Chiefs in the last eight by dominating after being dominated at the start. They restricted Leo Cullen’s men to just three points through 50 minutes of this game. They bossed the bosses. They aced the audition.

Consider their Euro pedigree before this. Their biggest game was a quarter-final loss to Scarlets. Exeter beat them home and away last season. The sides they had beaten this term? Edinburgh, Gloucester and Sale to date. Welcome to the big time, boys.

This really is the year of the French

Seven sides in the last 16, Five in the quarter-finals. Three in the semis. And now both teams in the final. No-one can say this wasn’t coming. Aberration or not, we are in for a sixth all-French European Cup final in Twickenham.

Toulouse won the first three of those and Ugo Mola’s current side have proven that they can win pretty and ugly on a journey which began with a battling performance away to Ulster when they found themselves 12-0 down early doors.

That started a trend of falling behind that continued in the defeat of Munster in Thomond Park, the victory against Clermont Auvergne in Stade Marcel Michelin and in Saturday’s semi-final when Bordeaux eked out a narrow advantage in a poor game.

They won with panache in Thomond and courtesy of seven Romain Ntamack penalties against Clermont and they have had much the better of La Rochelle on the domestic scene with five wins from six across the last three seasons.