Sharks bite back in storming Rainbow Cup opener

Reniel Hugo scored a hat-trick of tries as Sharks recovered from a 23-7 deficit
Sat, 01 May, 2021 - 16:23
Andy Hampson

Reniel Hugo scored a hat-trick of tries as Sharks recovered from a 23-7 deficit to beat Stormers 33-30 in a hard-fought opener in the South African section of the Pro14 Rainbow Cup.

Tries from Herschel Jantjies and Rikus Pretorius got the hosts off to a flying start in their first match at the Cape Town Stadium but they then had Seabelo Senatla sent off and Willie Engelbrecht sin-binned.

Sharks responded through Thomas du Toit and Fez Mbatha tries but Kade Wolhuter's two conversions and three penalties meant Stormers still led 23-12 at the break.

Sharks upped the tempo after the break as Engelbrecht received his second yellow card, and Hugo then went over three times in quick succession to turn the game in the visitors' favour.

Yet the contest was still not over as a yellow card for Sharks' Jeremy Ward allowed Stormers a route back.

Damian Willemse touched down as Stormers reduced the gap to three points but Sharks held on.

