Sharks bite back in storming Rainbow Cup opener

Reniel Hugo scored a hat-trick of tries as Sharks recovered from a 23-7 deficit to beat Stormers 33-30 in a hard-fought opener in the South African section of the Pro14 Rainbow Cup.

Tries from Herschel Jantjies and Rikus Pretorius got the hosts off to a flying start in their first match at the Cape Town Stadium but they then had Seabelo Senatla sent off and Willie Engelbrecht sin-binned.