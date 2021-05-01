Jack Conan: Leinster still drawing on Sarries lesson ahead of La Rochelle test

Jack Conan insists Leinster have learned a lot from last season’s European quarter-final home defeat to Saracens as they prepare to face La Rochelle’s in tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final.

With head coach Leo Cullen yesterday pinpointing the set-piece as a key battleground for the PRO14 champions to win against their French Top 14 rivals at Stade Marcel-Deflandre, Conan told the Irish Examiner that the last-eight loss to Saracens at Aviva Stadium and the English side’s dominance in the scrum that day is still a motivating force in Leinster’s mindset.

“That day taught us a lot,” No 8 Conan said, “that in the big occasions on the biggest stage, if you don’t get your set-piece right you’re not going to win and you’re not going to win Europe and ultimately that day we weren’t as good as we would have been or we normally are.

“So we took a lot of learning from it and we’re better for it. It was obviously massively disappointing within that changing room to realise that you’ve gone another year losing to Saracens but not progressing. It’s tough to take and you go into those reviews on Monday morning and you have your head down and you get humbled and you’ve got to take it on the chin and be better for it.”

Cullen also believes Leinster’s physicality in the contact area will need to improve against La Rochelle based on last Saturday’s 27-3 Rainbow Cup defeat at Munster.

“Set-piece battle is always going to be hugely important, particularly the way we lost the game against Saracens, the scrum penalties we gave away in that game were costly,” Cullen said. “The contact area is going to be big. You look at the Munster game last weekend, I saw La Rochelle’s game against Sale and they were pretty aggressive in that area so how we manage that.

“They’ll take an opportunity when they come along, I thought La Rochelle were a lot more clinical than Sale were. Sale battled hard but La Rochelle hit them with a few killer blows, so for us it’s making sure that we don’t give up those easy opportunities — that’s not dealing with some of the high balls or crossfield kicks that will come from West at various different stages. So making sure we don’t give up anything cheaply because Sale probably gave up a couple of cheap scores and suddenly then they’re chasing the game.

“So contact area will probably be the biggest piece I think because knowing Jono well, knowing Ronan even from his time in the Crusaders and getting more of an understanding on the different things they focus on, the contact area will be massive.”