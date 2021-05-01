How Leinster have become 'the model of professionalism in Europe'

Peter O’Mahony was unequivocal when the question arose two weeks ago. The Munster captain had three weeks previously suffered a PRO14 final defeat to Leinster, his fourth successive knockout loss to the boys in blue and a sixth in a row to the old enemy. Surely, in spite of the strongly held opinion of the need to continue doing things the “Munster way”, there were things the men in red could take from the dominant province?

Not a bit of it, O’Mahony replied.

"We're very different clubs, even though we're very close in lots of ways,” he said. "But we've got our own way of doing things down here and it's not about wanting what other clubs have, not just in Ireland or in Europe, it's about creating our own path and creating our own way.

"All I want us to do is win and to do it our way, I don't have an appetite for what other clubs want to do. Some of them are doing it very well but we'll figure out our own way.”

Yet what is, understandably, anathema to a Munster man does not necessarily reflect the wider view. Across the European game, Leinster are not just four-in-a-row PRO14 champions and perennial Champions Cup contenders, but the shining lights and the envy of European clubs, who marvel at the strength in depth of the squad available to head coach Leo Cullen, the quality of coaching from the likes of Stuart Lancaster, Felipe Contepomi and Robin McBryde, and their ability to harness the conveyor belt of homegrown talent that is being consistently rolled out, virtually oven-ready.

Only this week, as the build-up to tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final gathered pace, La Rochelle No 8 Victor Vito underlined just how highly regarded the Leinster set-up is. Here is a former All Black, a World Cup winner steeped in all the qualities that emanate from the New Zealand rugby mindset and he is singing the praises of what will this weekend be the French club’s nemesis in their first trip to the last four of Europe’s most prestigious club competition.

What is more, Vito revealed he had talked with Johnny Sexton about the Leinster set-up and also given Leinster’s senior coach Lancaster a call to pick his brains about best practice and how it could be applied at La Rochelle.

“Funnily enough, during the lockdown I was actually speaking to Stuart Lancaster because I was trying to find ways to lead this team and just trying to pick his brain because he has been through the England set-up, and now he is at Leinster,” Vito said.

The Kiwi back-rower believes something special is happening at La Rochelle under the influence of head coach Ronan O’Gara but asked what had impressed him about Leinster since his arrival from the Hurricanes in 2016, Vito replied: “What has not impressed me, mate. Straight away you have got enough evidence with Stuart Lancaster at the helm and the rest of their boys there, you have Johnny Sexton. Look I think they have just been the model of professionalism really here in Europe.

Hugo Keenan, right, James Tracy and Leinster head coach Leo Cullen, left, during Leinster rugby squad training at UCD. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

“You have guys like them and Saracens, they have been really setting the bar for a while now and obviously as (former) champions. I talked to Johnny a bit, a little while ago now, I think a few years ago now and he just talked about how much they had going on, not just on the field but in the culture you know — their families all really happy and they have a great bunch of lads and they have created something in Ireland where, obviously the weather is not always the greatest...

“They have got something really special going on and everyone just wants to play for each other. I think they have got a real local focus as well for some of their players and I think that is huge and that is something I think has created an amazing identity for them. You can see it when they play.

It is pretty crazy to think we are playing against them because when I first arrived Leinster were one of the great teams you wanted to play one day and now, look, all of a sudden we are about to play them in the semi-final. So they have really set the bar for a long time and I am really impressed because of that.

Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter is also a convert. His club has much in common with the Irish provinces in terms of its regional identity in the far south-west corner of England and like Cullen, is a former skipper embedded in the organisation he has served for much of his rugby career.

Cullen’s longevity, Baxter believes, is at the heart of its positive culture, where on-field captaincy evolves into emotional leadership and professional relationships develop similarly.

“I think if you are one of those people who invests a lot of time in getting to understand what makes people tick, what motivates them, what demotivates them as individuals or as a group, I think that's a very important part of building a culture around a club that can have some ongoing success and some ongoing enjoyment on the pitch, because ultimately, success and enjoyment, however you want to look at it, they do go hand in hand. They genuinely do.

“Teams that aren't enjoying themselves on the field, they don't win much, and at the same time, teams that over-enjoy themselves for the wrong reasons don't win much either. So there's a fine balance to be had there and I think that's probably what can happen when you stay embedded at one club for a long time.

"You just grow an understanding of what makes people tick in that environment, whether it be regional, whether it be the type of people that will fit in at the club from outside the region.”

Cullen and his staff have that understanding, it’s what allows the players to get the best out of each other on a consistent basis.

It’s what makes Leinster tick and it means that any team that does manage to get the better of them is clearly heading in the right direction.