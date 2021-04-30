What is KBA and how has Ronan O'Gara used it to transform La Rochelle?

Much has been made in recent weeks of La Rochelle’s Keep Ball Alive philosophy since head coach Ronan O’Gara mentioned the phrase in an interview.

It even has its own three-letter abbreviation. The idea is that by adopting KBA strategies, the Rochelais stretch opposing defences enough to create scoring opportunities for their backs, who are - to a player - PDQ (pretty damn quick).

But the laser focus on KBA has ignored a much stronger weapon in the French club’s armoury.

The fact is, for all their eye-catching attacking play in Europe, La Rochelle these days are harder to beat than they are to stop. They have lost just once at home in two seasons. KBA is built on UDD - Ultra-Disciplined Defence.

It wasn’t always this way.

Outgoing director of rugby Jono Gibbes referred to the newly forged defensive steel in a press conference earlier this week.

Asked what had changed at the club since he arrived in 2018, he said: “Ronan has done an awesome job with the defence. That’s his first area of expertise and that’s grown now into the attack side. La Rochelle, traditionally, weren’t a defence-heavy team. The DNA of the club was to play with the ball and move the ball across the park and play an attractive style of rugby.

“When they didn’t have the ball [the plan] was to minimise the damage. That’s not a negative - it’s just how the club had been in their approach for a long time. Ronan coming in and demystifying it [defence] has taken something that’s quite complicated, making it simple and usable and repeatable.

Defence has become a really strong weapon of this team - that’s a massive credit to him and what he’s done.

But it’s the buzzwordy KBA that has caught all the attention, rather than the defence that has allowed it to flourish.

“That’s something I’m interested in,” O’Gara said in the interview on BT Sport that sparked it all off shortly before the quarter-final win over Sale. “We’re trying to get speed on the ball and keep it alive. There’s a risk with that but you have to weigh up the risk and the reward and we were good at times and inaccurate at times, but that’s the beauty of the game.”

O’Gara learned KBA in his time at Crusaders, after four seasons as defence coach at Racing 92. It would be no surprise he picked up the habit there - the All Blacks do it, and it’s always been a natural product of the Pacific Islands’ game.

It’s nothing new in the northern hemisphere, either. Not even in France: after a slow start, Ugo Mola’s Toulouse have become pretty good at it since he took over. Mola picked it up, as a player, from his predecessor in the club hotseat, Guy Noves - before he caught the bigger-is-better bug. Going back further, France great Pierre Villepreux waxed lyrical about the approach in the seventies. The attacking mantra is, undoubtedly, a key part of the club’s brand of rugby - and it works. La Rochelle are second in the Top 14 with the third-best attack in the league, behind Toulouse and Clermont.

In three matches in this truncated Champions Cup competition - they were handed a walkover win over Bath following a Covid outbreak at the English club - they have scored 10 tries. Officially, their 14-try total, including the four awarded as part of the Bath result, is only bettered by Racing 92, Exeter and Lyon.

But the clues that Leinster have no doubt been watching for in team briefings are elsewhere.

In attack, La Rochelle are eye-catching. But defence is where they really score. The stats don’t lie. The Rochelais may have the third-best attack in the Top 14, but - with 59 tries in 21 outings this season - they are way behind Toulouse, with 82 touchdowns, and Clermont, 76.

In defence, thought, they are in a league of their own. They have conceded just 28 tries in the French top flight this season. Their nearest rivals, Challenge Cup semi-finalists Montpellier, have let in 31 - but, because of Covid, have a game less under their belt in the Top 14. Toulouse have conceded 41 in 22 matches, and Clermont 46 in 20.

In the domestic competition, La Rochelle have conceded just 344 points in 21 outings, an average of just over 16 a match.

In Europe, they have given up 45 points in the three games they have actually played, an average of 15. In attack, without the 28-point walkover, they have scored 85 points, average 28. But they notched up 45 of those against Sale. Take that out of the equation, and their scoring average drops to 20.

But their discipline, in attack and defence, is second to none. Penalties are few and far between - and they have picked up the fewest cards in the Top 14 this season - nine yellows and a solitary red.

The visitors are too wise and too experienced not to be aware of and ready for La Rochelle’s KBA spirit.

But in attack this weekend, they will have to unpick a defence that’s at least as hard to break as their own.