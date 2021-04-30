Argentina captain Pablo Matera to join Super Rugby side Crusaders for 2022 season

Argentina captain Pablo Matera to join Super Rugby side Crusaders for 2022 season

Argentina captain Pablo Matera will play in Super Rugby next year

Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 16:01

Argentina captain Pablo Matera signed with Super Rugby side Crusaders for the 2022 season.

Back-row Matera is currently playing in the French Top 14 for Stade Francais, signed the one-year deal to move to the southern hemisphere franchise.

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson described Matera as "one of the premier loose forwards in world rugby".

"He's a skillful and tenacious player with genuine leadership qualities, who has impressed us with his physicality and work ethic," hew added.

"We're really excited about him joining us next season, and sharing his experience with our young loose forward group who are learning their craft."

Matera previously played in Super Rugby between 2016 and 2018 with the Jaguares.

Last year he was temporarily stripped of the captaincy of the national team when old tweets containing racist and xenophobic language resurfaced.

More in this section

Leinster Rugby Squad Training Ringrose returns for Leinster, out-half West passed fit for La Rochelle
Harlequins v Grenoble Rugby - European Challenge Cup South African Senekal the new Connacht forwards coach
Hull FC v Hull Kingston Rovers - Betfred Super League - KCOM Stadium Andre Savelio ‘won’t sit quietly’ after accusing Wigan player of racist remark
Ross Byrne takes a kick 10/4/2021

Leo Cullen: Ross Byrne ready for 'massive step up' of Champions Cup semi-final

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up