Argentina captain Pablo Matera to join Super Rugby side Crusaders for 2022 season

Argentina captain Pablo Matera signed with Super Rugby side Crusaders for the 2022 season.

Back-row Matera is currently playing in the French Top 14 for Stade Francais, signed the one-year deal to move to the southern hemisphere franchise.

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson described Matera as "one of the premier loose forwards in world rugby".

"He's a skillful and tenacious player with genuine leadership qualities, who has impressed us with his physicality and work ethic," hew added.

"We're really excited about him joining us next season, and sharing his experience with our young loose forward group who are learning their craft."

Matera previously played in Super Rugby between 2016 and 2018 with the Jaguares.

Last year he was temporarily stripped of the captaincy of the national team when old tweets containing racist and xenophobic language resurfaced.