Leo Cullen: Ross Byrne ready for 'massive step up' of Champions Cup semi-final

Leinster boss Leo Cullen has backed Ross Byrne to make the “massive step up” of starting a European semi-final on Sunday in the absence of Johnny Sexton.

The PRO14 champions will be without their captain after the decision was taken to take a conservative approach to managing the 35-year-old’s return from the Head Injury Assessment he failed in the first half of Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final victory at Exeter Chiefs on April 10.

Sexton will be watching from home as Byrne pulls on the number 10 jersey at Stade Marcel Deflandre on Sunday and attempts to guide his province a step closer to a fifth European title at the expense of Ronan O’Gara and Jono Gibbes’ French Top 14 title-chasers who are first-time Champions Cup semi-finalists and head coach Cullen is confident his starting fly-half has the tools and the mindset to keep his part of the bargain.

"Ross has played a lot of big games for us already. He's had some pretty important ones for us over the years. With Johnny and Ross, we're blessed to have the two of them here,” Cullen said on Friday.

"In terms of Ross, it's a massive step up. You're starting a semi-final in Europe but he has played big games for us before. You think back to the quarter-final against Ulster at the Aviva (in 2018-19) when he steered us around the field well and he's done that in the Guinness PRO14 as well.

"He has led the group well this week. Ross has probably played more minutes for us over the last few seasons than Johnny has because Johnny has had more international minutes. In many ways, the players are more in sync with Ross because he has played more games. It depends how far you want to look back but we're lucky to have the two of them here.” Cullen said Sexton was currently being kept out of contact work in training but was close to a return to action.

"With Johnny, we were just keen for him to see some specialists and experts in the field and ultimately we have a lot of faith in Ross as well. We're on the conservative side with some of the decision-making so we didn't try to pressure Johnny. People will have seen he is training with the group, we're just keeping him out of the contact piece at the moment.

"He's not a million miles away from being available so that was just the decision we made and that everyone came to. So we need to crack on with the group that we have.”