Robin Copeland: French have changed their views on Europe

Former Irish international Robin Copeland, who now plays with Soyaux-Angoulême in Pro D2, said this weekend will determine how far French teams have come in terms of being a force in European rugby again.

It’s six years since a French team won the Champions Cup, when Toulon completed a three in a row and prior to that, only Toulouse, albeit with four wins, and Brive are the only Top 14 sides to lift Europe’s biggest prize.

But with three teams in this weekend’s semi-finals and French teams taking Europe more seriously, Copeland reckons this is a pivotal few days for his adopted country.

And for all of that, the former Munster and Connacht back row believes Leinster are the benchmark.

“They’re perceived as clinical and a club where the conveyor belt really just doesn’t stop churning out great players.

“They’re never a team that makes mistakes but I feel possibly this weekend will be a big telling of how far the French teams have come,” said Copeland, speaking at the launch of the #TheBigRugbyRun 2021 which will take place virtually on May 22, with funds raised going toward initiatives run by Tackle Your Feelings, a mental health and well-being programme run by Rugby Players Ireland and Zurich Ireland.

“I do fancy La Rochelle and I think the likes of Toulouse, Bordeaux and Lyon that used to be just ‘jouer, play, play, play’ and make mistakes that cost them, they’re just that bit smarter now, but they still have that flair, they have players that can score from anywhere and are just so dangerous.

So, I feel like before Leinster were feared by absolutely everybody, whereas now I feel like French teams can do so much more and they’re coached so much better, and the players are that bit more disciplined, at that level anyway.

The role of Ronan O’Gara can’t be underestimated at La Rochelle and Copeland, less than two hours’ drive away, says the former Irish star is making some impression.

“They are pretty lucky to have him and while the experience he is getting is invaluable to him, the club are the bigger winners out of the arrangement.

“He has been a cultural figure in Ireland for some time but he has grown that persona now in France. La Rochelle are a force to be reckoned with.”

Copeland, who had spells in the lower leagues in England with Plymouth Albion and Rotherham Titans before his career took off in two brilliant seasons with Cardiff Blues, had planned to retire when let go by Connacht a year ago.

But a call from former Rotherham coach Andre Bester took him to the Charente region of France and the start of a surprise three-year contract.

In typical Pro D2 fashion, Bester was gone from Angoulême by October and since then they have been fighting a relegation battle. Copeland has enjoyed it all, scoring his first try for them 10 minutes from time last weekend and then getting binned in the closing stages as they secured a 24-15 win over Colomiers, the 1999 Heineken Cup runners-up.

The often casual approach in Pro D2 which then can be sparked into chaos and violence is something Copeland has embraced.

“I know at our club there are still guys who have three or four fags after training and before they go into the training room, and beers on the bus and all that stuff that’s very much club rugby and French rugby. It’s still very much part of this level.

“But at the next level up, I know speaking to a lot of guys there’s been a lot of changes over the last few years.

“So, although Leinster are still seen as that clinical team, I think maybe the French clubs have caught up big time now. I feel like a lot of French players don’t rate the PRO14 and as they see it the Top 14 is the main competition in Europe,” added the 33-year old.