London Irish coach Les Kiss linked with return Down Under

Former Ulster head coach Les Kiss is currently at London Irish with Declan Kidney
London Irish coach Les Kiss linked with return Down Under

London Irish coach Les Kiss. Picture: PA

Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 15:44

Former Ireland defence coach Les Kiss has been linked with a head coaching job in his native Australia with Super Rugby side Waratahs.

Kiss, currently defence coach at London Irish under Declan Kidney, may be returning Down Under to fill the vacancy left by former Munster boss Rob Penney.

Darren Coleman, coach of Major League Rugby side LA Giltinis is said to be favourite for the role, but according to local reports, the Waratahs are in a battle with the Melbourne Reds for Coleman's signature.

Kiss has head coaching experience with Ulster and has previously worked with the Waratahs as an assistant coach and could be tempted away from the Exiles with an offer.

London Irish currently lie in sixth place in the Gallagher Premiership table.

More in this section

ASM Clermont Auvergne v La Rochelle - European Challenge Cup Final Jono Gibbes: La Rochelle’s defence a ‘massive credit’ to Ronan O’Gara’s work
Andrew Warwick with Sean Reidy and Jordi Murphy after the game 4/4/2021 Jordi Murphy would savour Ulster trophy vindication
Leinster Rugby Squad Training Rónan Kelleher focuses on La Rochelle but Lions role still to play for
Harlequins v Ulster - European Rugby Challenge Cup Round of 16

Stuart McCloskey recalled as Ulster make five changes for Tigers test

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up