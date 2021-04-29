London Irish coach Les Kiss linked with return Down Under

Former Ireland defence coach Les Kiss has been linked with a head coaching job in his native Australia with Super Rugby side Waratahs.
Kiss, currently defence coach at London Irish under Declan Kidney, may be returning Down Under to fill the vacancy left by former Munster boss Rob Penney.
Darren Coleman, coach of Major League Rugby side LA Giltinis is said to be favourite for the role, but according to local reports, the Waratahs are in a battle with the Melbourne Reds for Coleman's signature.
Kiss has head coaching experience with Ulster and has previously worked with the Waratahs as an assistant coach and could be tempted away from the Exiles with an offer.
London Irish currently lie in sixth place in the Gallagher Premiership table.