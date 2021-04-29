Jono Gibbes: La Rochelle’s defence a ‘massive credit’ to Ronan O’Gara’s work

Seven years since Jono Gibbes left Dublin to become Franck Azema’s right-hand man at Clermont Auvergne and the success Leinster enjoyed during his six-year spell at the club remains unmatched.

It’s unlikely it ever will.

The Kiwi served as forwards coach under Michael Cheika, then Joe Schmidt and finally Matt O’Connor. His was a key role in delivering three Heineken Cup titles in four seasons, a pair of Celtic League successes, and the 2013 Challenge Cup.

He cherishes that time, not just for the silverware but for the effect it had on his career and his life in general. His first coaching role post-retirement, it was an “unbelievable education” that set in motion a career that also took in brief stints at Ulster and with Waikato.

Now director of rugby at La Rochelle, Gibbes faces Leinster in Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final at Stade Marcel-Deflandre convinced that his former employers have “gone up another level again” since his own days at the RDS.

One European title since his time there suggests otherwise, but his reasoning goes deeper.

“Aw, they play in a different style a little bit. It’s been well documented: Stuart’s (Lancaster) chaos approach and being comfortable in the chaos,” he explained. “Whilst they have remained very accurate with some structured stuff, they have evolved and become comfortable in the chaos and that’s allowed them to be able to play different kinds of style.

“They’ve evolved too in the sheer number of players. We had a season of an anomaly of (using) 50 players. That was once, when I was there, now it’s pretty much normal for them. As I say, with the structure of the union and how they go about preparing, not protecting, their international players, the coherence between whoever plays stays the same.”

It’s a theory he employs when playing down the absence through injury this weekend of Johnny Sexton and playing up the role of Ross Byrne. As for La Rochelle, they may be spared the need to dig into their roster in the half-back department.

Out-half Ihaia West and scrum-half Tawera Kerr Barlow, both of whom had to come off against Lyon in the club’s last game a fortnight ago, trained with the rest of the squad yesterday. It will be Friday’s last runout before their fitness can be confirmed.

Whatever the personnel, there are few real surprises in professional rugby these days, and yet Gibbes and his head coach Ronan O’Gara do boast an extra layer of insight on their next opponents given their respective relationships with Leinster down the years.

Seven of the current squad were on the Leinster books when Gibbes took his leave of the place back in 2014. So was Leo Cullen who succeeded him as forwards coach and who, even in Gibbes’ time, was a major contributor to tactics and strategy.

“His strongest attribute when he was playing was his ability to stay calm in high-pressure situations and to be able to logically assess and give direction. He transmitted a lot of calmness to the players around him and those kind of character traits transition really well.

“Obviously there was a situation where he took over from Matt. He brought through a lot of young guys at the same time. Leinster’s European campaign was difficult but, again, he showed who he was by staying pretty calm, taking a logical approach, transmitting good clear messages for everyone in the organisation and the team.

“Today, you see that fruit has really come to bear for him.”

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara. Picture: INPHO/Dave Winter

Gibbes is equally lavish with his praise for Lancaster and the manner in which the pair have worked so successfully together at Leinster. It’s a working relationship mirrored at La Rochelle where he has formed his own successful partnership with O’Gara.

The breakdown of responsibilities between head coach and director of rugby varies from club to club but the way Gibbes, who takes up the main role at Clermont this summer, explains it is that he is responsible for cohesion off the field and O’Gara for cohesion on it.

Whatever the finer details, it is paying dividends.

The club currently sits second in the Top 14, five points off Toulouse, but with a game in hand after last week’s fixture was postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the Brive camp. Sunday will be their first time in the last four of the Champions Cup.

O’Gara’s devotion to the Crusaders ethos of KBA (Keep Ball Alive) made waves in Ireland and the UK after the interview he gave following the quarter-final win in Gloucester but Gibbes highlights his influence on the defence as maybe the most transformative of influences.

In a nutshell: La Rochelle never ‘did’ D before, they do now.

“That’s just how the club had been in their approach for a long time, and Ronan coming in and demystifying and taking something that’s quite complicated and making it simple and use the ball… Defence has become a really strong weapon of this team, and that’s a massive credit to him and what he’s done.

“Coupled with that, there’s been a transition off the field and what kind of players we value, what kind of people we value. Over the course of two-and-a-half years we moved some players on and brought some players in. That’s changed the expectations and the ambitions, and bringing that positive mindset of ‘why not us?’

“So, it’s been a combination of all those things.”

He’s already helped deliver Leinster’s greatest days. Time yet to do likewise with La Rochelle.