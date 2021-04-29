Rónan Kelleher focuses on La Rochelle but Lions role still to play for

You couldn’t say that a 33-year old Paul O’Connell was a ‘bolter’ when he made the British and Irish Lions touring party to Australia eight years ago.

What you could say is that the Ireland forwards coach showed how critical just one game can be for a man’s chances.

O’Connell had just two games under his belt after a five-month injury absence when he pitched up at The Stoop for Munster’s European quarter-final against Harlequins in 2013 and he duly gave a performance that would have been extraordinary under any circumstances.

“The whole team was physical but he was the totem that the whole team just rose around,” said ‘Quins then director of rugby Conor O’Shea. Munster coach Rob Penny suggested O’Connell would be “humming” come the summer.

Warren Gatland, Andy Farrell and Graham Rowntree were all in attendance that day and, if the current Lions brains trust can’t make it to La Rochelle on Sunday, then they will still be in a position to run the rule over potential long shots when Leinster face the French.

The squad will be named four days later.

Some of Leinster’s men are already nailed on for South Africa, injuries or other unforeseen circumstances aside. Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan and Robbie Henshaw are all good as going.

The likes of Andrew Porter, Cian Healy and Garry Ringrose will also hold some hope.

So should Rónan Kelleher. Still only 23, he is one among a number of prospective hookers in a crowded field. Ken Owens was superb for Wales in the Six Nations, England’s Luke Cowan-Dickie and Jamie George are fancied bets, so too Scotland’s George Turner.

“It’s something that every young player in the four nations would dream of but if you look at the competition for places in our (Leinster) squad it would be pretty silly to look ahead to the Lions when you are scrapping for your place week in and week out here.

“We have top-quality players here in JT (James Tracy), Nugget (Sean Cronin) and Sheeno (Dan Sheehan),” Kelleher claimed.

“The focus has to be on Leinster week in and week out so the coaches at Leinster still pick me.”

Diplomacy aside, he’s right to be cautious. Kelleher has only played 11 games of international rugby, and nine of those came off the bench, but he has the dynamism and physicality to be something of a dark horse in this race.

Rory Best suggested he had a good shot at making the cut earlier this week.

A standout effort against a side of La Rochelle’s size and ability would make for a persuasive argument when Gatland gathers his wise men around him the following week. It would go a long way to furthering Leinster’s European ambitions as well.

Leo Cullen’s side coped superbly with the confrontational side of things when recovering from an early 14-0 deficit away to Exeter in the last round and that forward dominance in turn paved the way for Ross Byrne to shine.

Ushered in before the half-hour for Johnny Sexton that day, Byrne has started PRO14 finals and helmed the ship before on big European days in Sexton’s absence. Most notable, maybe, was the 73 minutes he put in against Ulster in the last eight in 2019.

“Ross is an incredible out-half, an incredible player,” said Kelleher. “I’ve played with him a lot now and, yeah, he has the full backing of the group, of course. He has shown his talent over many of the big games in the last couple of years for Leinster.

“I suppose you look back at that Ulster quarter-final from two or three years ago, he was immense in that game. He was immense against Exeter again. We have full faith, full confidence in him because he has been there and done it before.”