Johnny Sexton sidelined at the worst possible time

You might think there are no new means of quantifying just how important Johnny Sexton has been to Leinster.

That this is his 14th year of service with the senior squad speaks for his longevity, the imprint left on the field is only touched on by the 173 appearances and 1,507 points, and his contribution in driving the culture is immeasurable.

Then consider this: Leinster have played eleven European Cup semi-finals across the first 25 seasons of the competition and have yet to win one without this grumpy and gifted out-half pulling the strings. A statistical quirk it may be, but it tells a tale.

Three attempts at the penultimate hurdle foundered before he came of age and replaced Felipe Contepomi in that epic last-four clash against Munster at Croke Park in 2009. Two more have been contested without him since and lost.

In 2010, it was a fractured jaw that sidelined him for a ten-point loss away to Toulouse, Sexton’s ‘work’ that weekend reduced to an abortive attempt at studying for his third-level course on the plane home after Shaun Berne had started at No.10.

Five years later and he was on his Parisian sabbatical with Racing 92 when Matt O’Connor’s Leinster fell just short of Toulon at the partially revamped Stade Velodrome in Marseille. Jimmy Gopperth played ten that day with Ian Madigan at inside-centre.

It’s not that Sexton’s presence has guaranteed victory at this stage. He played all 80 minutes 12 months later when Clermont edged them by five points in Lyon but Leinster will still have to break new ground without him in La Rochelle this Sunday.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that he will miss the weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final as he continues the graduated return-to-play process almost three weeks after the HIA he failed against Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park in the last eight.

Ross Byrne’s performance when deputising just before the half-hour mark in that quarter-final demonstrated yet again that Leinster’s ambitions may not be as wedded to Sexton’s well-being as Ireland’s but there are other considerations at play here too.

Warren Gatland names his British and Irish Lions squad in 10 days’ time, which means this weekend is the last opportunity for potential tourists to display their wares, and Sexton could have done with a clear run to prove his fitness after a stop-start season.

Now 35, he will celebrate his next birthday soon after the Lions party arrives in South Africa this summer and the uncomfortable truth is that he has been forced off early in six of the 14 games he has played for Leinster and Ireland since October.

Some of that was dumb luck. Think of Justin Tipuric’s knee catching him on the head in the Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff. Or the whack to the nose in the Guinness PRO14 Grand Final against Munster five minutes after coming on.

That said, four of his forced departures have been head-related and, superb and all as he was in the destruction of England last month, you have to wonder if his recent body of work is sufficient to outweigh those concerns over his fitness.

Added to the uncertainty for Gatland and his coaching staff as they ponder their options at 10 is the fact that the other three candidates for what are expected to be three out-half slots all have their own plusses and minuses against them.

Owen Farrell offers flexibility given his experience at inside-centre – where he flourished alongside Sexton at ten when the Lions drew the 2017 series in New Zealand – but Championship rugby has clearly hampered the Saracens crew.

Mark McCall managed a straight face when describing Ealing Trailfinders as a mid-table Premiership club after hammering the second-tier leaders last weekend. How, you wonder, will he portray Ampthill and Hartpury in the coming weeks?

Finn Russell has sat out Racing 92’s last three games as a result of the red card received playing for Scotland against France in the Six Nations, and the uneasiness some have with his unpredictability was amplified when he saw yellow for a trip on Ben Youngs weeks earlier.

Then there is Dan Biggar. A huge success at Northampton Saints, he started all five of Wales’ Six Nations games this spring but got called ashore early in the third quarter three times when Callum Sheedy was sent on in his stead.

Neil Jenkins will surely be a voice for him when the Lions staff convenes to confirm the squad next week, Gregor Townsend has made plain his affection of late for Russell the playmaker, while Farrell and Sexton have bodies of work under Gatland from 2013 and 2017.

As things stand, Sexton could start the first Test in Johannesburg on July 24th, or he could miss the flight. The same could be said for the others but the Leinster man could hardly have found himself sidelined at a worse possible point in time.