Johnny Sexton ruled out of Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final with La Rochelle

Leinster out-half Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against La Rochelle.

The Ireland captain suffered a head injury in their quarter-final victory over Exeter Chiefs and missed Saturday's loss to Munster.

He continues to train while following the return to play protocols but will not be fit in time for this weekend.

Jamison Gibson-Park (hamstring), Caelan Doris (calf), and Harry Byrne (hamstring) will be assessed again this week before a call is made on their involvement on Sunday.

James Ryan and Garry Ringrose came through their first games back from injury against Munster and will be fit to face Ronan O'Gara's side, as will Scott Penney and Tommy O'Brien.

Ciarán Frawley (hamstring) will return to training this week, while Jimmy O’Brien (hamstring) and Munster-bound Rowan Osborne (hand) will hope to increase their involvement in training as they work back towards full fitness beyond this weekend.