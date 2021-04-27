Johnny Sexton ruled out of Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final with La Rochelle

The Ireland captain suffered a head injury in their quarter-final victory over Exeter Chiefs and missed Saturday's loss to Munster
Johnny Sexton ruled out of Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final with La Rochelle

Leinster's Johnny Sexton. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 14:47
Stephen Barry

Leinster out-half Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against La Rochelle.

The Ireland captain suffered a head injury in their quarter-final victory over Exeter Chiefs and missed Saturday's loss to Munster. 

He continues to train while following the return to play protocols but will not be fit in time for this weekend.

Jamison Gibson-Park (hamstring), Caelan Doris (calf), and Harry Byrne (hamstring) will be assessed again this week before a call is made on their involvement on Sunday.

James Ryan and Garry Ringrose came through their first games back from injury against Munster and will be fit to face Ronan O'Gara's side, as will Scott Penney and Tommy O'Brien.

Ciarán Frawley (hamstring) will return to training this week, while Jimmy O’Brien (hamstring) and Munster-bound Rowan Osborne (hand) will hope to increase their involvement in training as they work back towards full fitness beyond this weekend.

More in this section

Harlequins v Ulster - European Rugby Challenge Cup Round of 16 Dan McFarland heaps praise on Iain Henderson’s leadership traits
Rowan Osborne 14/1/2020 Munster sign scrum-half Rowan Osborne from Leinster
Leinster Rugby Squad Training Jack Conan: You want to be the champions who beat the best
#leinster rugby
Warren Gatland file photo

British and Irish Lions reach agreement with Premiership over release of players

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up