Jack Conan: You want to be the champions who beat the best

It was for days like the one in Sandy Park earlier this month that made signing a new Leinster contract such a formality for Jack Conan but the Ireland back-rower recognises the need to back it up in La Rochelle this Sunday for the victory over Exeter Chiefs to have any meaning.

The 28-year-old could not be in a better place in his career than right now, with an extension to his Leinster deal freshly inked and competing for space in his back pocket alongside another PRO14 winners’ medal and his excellent form earning talk of a run into next week’s British & Irish Lions squad selection.

Yet such are the standards being driven in the province that such success, personal and collective, only encourages further scrutiny and self-criticism. As impressive as beating the 2020 winners of the Heineken Champions Cup in their backyard earlier this month a week after dispatching Munster in the PRO14 final undoubtedly was, Conan and his team-mates are driving themselves harder to ensure a semi-final victory follows this weekend on the French Atlantic coast.

“It is tough trying to get the mountain-top of performance and it’s difficult to repeat that continuously so we all talk about not letting the standard drop off,” Cullen told the Irish Examiner.

“Leo always says victory ‘makes you weak’ and it’s something we spoke a lot about in the Exeter week and the Toulon week before that. We can think ‘we’re great, we beat Munster and put in a good performance’ but now’s the time we can kill ourselves thinking we just rock up to here and win the next one.

“It’s in those weeks that we’re hardest on ourselves because to get and better improve when you’re already at 90 or 95%cent we have to be so self-critical and analytical about detail and the psychology that takes you to that extra 2, 3, 4% to get to the peak, the top of performance levels.

“So we’re constantly being harsh on ourselves to be better because we want to win every single time we cross the whitewash and it’s so important to have those incredibly high standards when you’re playing quality opposition week in, week out.

“So that’s it, it was fantastic to beat Exeter in Sandy Park, it was a huge day but ultimately if we don’t go on and win against La Rochelle and then win the final, it won’t count for anything.

“We want to go out there and win trophies and it’s nice to have the PRO14 in the back pocket now but it’s all about Europe, it’s always all about Europe. That is the cherry on top of the cake and that’s what we want. It’s what’s most important to us.”

STAR BILLING: Leinster’s Jack Conan is ready to rumble ahead of the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final. Heineken has been a partner of European rugby since 1995.

It made signing his new contract, announced a fortnight ago, something of a formality and Conan said: “I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. It’s a fantastic club, great people all across the board.

“It was my dream growing up to play for Leinster, it’s all I ever wanted to do. I didn’t want to play professional rugby, I just wanted to play for Leinster and to be now at 28, having been able to play 100 times for them is surreal.

“I love every second of it and even in the last few months coming back from injury I’m enjoying it more. I’m enjoying spending more time in the building and getting in there earlier just to soak it up and appreciate it and helping myself to go out there and enjoy training. Like it’s incredibly difficult, the standards are so high and you really have to punish yourself at times but I couldn’t think of being anywhere else, it really is a fantastic place to wake up and go to work to… well, maybe not work.”

Beating La Rochelle will undoubtedly require some hard graft and Conan is a big fan of the Top 14 club’s all-court game being encouraged by Ronan O’Gara.

“They have that KBA style, keeping the ball alive, making offloads, pushing through the line, it’s fantastic to watch and great for the sport. They have such an exciting backline as well as a back row and a forward pack so we’re well aware of the threat they pose.

“It’s going to be a great game. Hopefully the sun will be shining and that will bring out the best in both sides. You look at that backline they have, they’ve got some incredible X-factor and players that can change a game in any moment so we know we’re going to have to be at our absolute best to get the win.

“I think everyone’s looking forward to it because you want to beat the best teams. You want to be the champions who beat the best.”