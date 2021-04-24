Munster v Leinster player ratings: Damian de Allende best on show as men in red shine

Leinster

Ed Byrne: 6/10 A good performance from the Carlow man. Held his own at scrum time and looked very comfortable on the ball in the loose but couldn’t win the gain line which was the difference.

Dan Sheehan: 5/10 Like his opposite number it was a tough night out of touch and he couldn’t provide the platform for his team with ball in hand. Will learn and be better for the experience.

Andrew Porter: 7/10 The class act in the Leinster tight five but in a role reversal from the PRO14 final he was fighting against the tide. Solid scrum, good ball handling and led the Leinster tackle count.

Andrew Porter of Leinster is tackled by CJ Stander of Munster. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Not much more he could do to convince Gatland for inclusion on the plane to South Africa.

Ross Molony: 5/10 Part of a tight five that was well beaten and couldn’t impact in the collisions or out of touch.

Ross Molony of Leinster wins possession in the lineout against Tadhg Beirne. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

James Ryan: 6/10 A quiet night for a player who needed to make a big impression. Couldn’t impact the game and press his claims to tour this summer in a red shirt. Even in the tight he didn’t quite look himself.

Ryan Baird: 5/10 Won’t be happy with his performance as he continues to try and impress Andy Farrell to make himself a regular in the Ireland set up. Put in a huge shift defensively.

Josh Murphy: 5/10 When Leinster did get on the front foot he carried well but he struggled to impose himself over the 80 minutes.

Scott Penney: 6/10 One of the few games he will have played where he didn’t get a platform from his tight five and it showed as his performance wasn’t up to its usual standard.

Hugh O’Sullivan: 5/10 A rough night for the young scrum-half where he was exposed due to the fact his pack lost the collisions. He didn’t get the protection at the breakdown and was constantly hassled and hurried which impacted his game.

Harry Byrne: NA Forced off after six minutes with a knock. The public will have to wait a little further to see if the reality matches the hype.

James Lowe: 5/10 Not a game for wingers and his main involvements was for his kicking abilities. Went looking for work when Leinster did have the ball but the Munster line speed meant he had no joy with the ball in hand.

Rory O’Loughlin: 5/10 Similar to the PRO14 final it seems he was picked for his defensive rather than offensive abilities. Couldn’t spark the attack.

Gary Ringrose: 6/10 Another who would have hoped for a big game but couldn’t impact the game and the lack of platform from his pack meant he had little chance to showcase his attacking talent.

Dave Kearney: 5/10 Got little chance to shine in attack and the game largely passed him by. Was tested defensively but stood up to most of the challenges.

Jordan Larmour: 5/10 Won’t want to rewatch Conor Murray's first try where he was turned inside out by Damian de Allende. He tried to make things happen in attack but with limited ball and no platform it was a tough task.

Replacements: It was a tough ask for David Hawkshaw to come in after six minutes and lead Leinster at out-half. He was composed and did well considering the service he was getting from his half-back partner and the pack. Bent, Dooley and Cronin all came on before the hour mark and while it did give Leinster some fresh impetus for a short while.

Leinster's Michael Bent dejected after the game. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Scott Fardy isn’t the force that he once was and gave a number of soft penalties away.

Munster

Dave Kilcoyne: 7/10 Another solid game from Munsters only regular international in the tight five. Big carries with ball in hand kept Munster on the front foot and he even won a few turnovers as he stripped the ball in the tackle.

Niall Scannell: 7/10 He won’t be happy with the lineout but he played a big part with his tight game. Great work in the scrum and even managed a few offloads.

Stephen Archer: 5/10 A game that Archer will want to forget. Allowed Leinster possession and field position by giving away a number of silly penalties. The yellow card was fully justified and epitomised his first half.

Jean Kleyn: 8/10 He won the gain line battle and dominated the collisions. Great work in the tight and continues to improve with ball in hand. Such an important part of this Munster pack.

Tadhg Beirne: 8/10 Despite the fact that he played with heavy strapping to his injured ribs he was his usual self at the breakdown. He can expect to be busy over the summer.

Peter O’Mahony: 7/10 Seemed to be well versed on the Leinster lineout calls as he pilfered the ball almost at will in the second half. Was a constant threat at the breakdown.

Munster captain Peter O'Mahony following his side's win. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Jack O’Donoghue: 7/10 Some big plays from the Waterford man. Showed his footballing skills with a long grubber kick to touch in the first half. Was a nuisance to Leinster at the breakdown and his support play was excellent.

CJ Stander: 8/10 Another huge game from the departing number 8 that may have cemented his place on the Lions tour. Massive work rate with tackles, carries and jackals. Will be hugely missed.

Conor Murray: 6/10 His first try was as a result of some fantastic support line running. His second was a snipe close to the line.

Munster's Conor Murray on his way to scoring try. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

The two tries put some gloss on what was an average enough performance overall.

Joey Carbery: 7/10 Pretty much an error-free game and exactly what Munster would have wanted. Pushed his forwards around the pitch and is starting to show the class in attack.

Shane Daly: 6/10 Was constantly looking to get involved but Munster failed to make their advantage up front pay dividends for the back three. Ran some lovely support lines but didn’t get the ball enough.

Damian de Allende: 9/10. A constant thorn to the Leinster defence especially when allowed to run with the ball in both hands. A big hand off on Andrew Porter set up the break for Murray's try but Jordan Larmour spinning on the spot trying to cover his run was the highlight. Played like a fourth backrow forward at times.

Chris Farrell: 8/10 Dominated the gain line in the centres. Ran some lovely lines off De Allende and caused the Leinster defence a lot of problems with ball in hand. Some big tackles as well.

Chris Farrell of Munster. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Keith Earls: 6/10 Still one of Munsters best attacking weapons but as always still very much under-utilised. Some brilliant defensive reads ensured Leinster didn’t get a sniff of a try.

Mike Haley: 6/10 His positioning was supreme and he made few mistakes. He is beginning to look like a modern-day Shaun Payne, he is that dependable at the back.

Replacements: Gavin Coombes showed yet again why he’s not far off getting an Ireland call up. Huge in the carry, big defence when called upon and his ability to offload in the tackle keeps defences guessing. When Craig Casey came on it was clear to see the speed of play pick up from Munster. Fineen Wycherley and Keynan Knox also made impacts while Jeremy Loughman's work in the loose saw him shine.