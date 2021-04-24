After winless PRO14 campaign, Benetton open Rainbow Cup campaign with emphatic victory

Former Munster half-back Ian Keatley scored a try in this losing effort against his former club
Benetton's Monty Ioane was among the try-scorers in the rout. Picture: INPHO

Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 15:29
Jack Davies

Benetton 46 Glasgow 19

Glasgow suffered a heavy defeat to Benetton in their opening match of the Rainbow Cup, beaten 46-19 by a team who failed to win a single match in the regular Guinness PRO14 season.

The Italians built on a pair of encouraging displays in the European Challenge Cup by totally dominating the first half as a Monty Ioane try and two from Niccolo Cannone steered them to a 21-0 lead at the interval.

Glasgow were wasteful and had a Cole Forbes try disallowed around the hour mark following a successful captain’s challenge – one of the new laws introduced for this competition.

Toa Halafihi and Michele Lamaro went over before Forbes finally got the visitors on the board after running the length of the pitch following a goal-line drop out.

Gianmarco Lucchesi got the home side’s sixth try of the afternoon before former Munster half-back Ian Keatley and Nick Grigg crossed for consolations.

Danny Wilson’s men must now lift themselves ahead of home and away fixtures against Edinburgh, while Benetton face a pair of derby clashes of their own against Zebre.

