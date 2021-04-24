Munster v Leinster: Hard to escape a jaded feel to this once sparkling rivalry

The first Munster-Leinster game of the professional era was played on a bitterly cold day in Limerick, in December of 1995. Leinster’s win left them one game off a first Interprovincial title in 13 years but it was another nine months before Munster crossed their paths again.

How times have changed.

When the sides meet at the RDS today it will be the fifth time inside just eight months and, while Covid has had plenty to do with that, it is hard to avoid the sense that familiarity has long conspired to breed some contempt among the public.

Leinster’s six wins on the trot against the old enemy have only added to the jaded feel to this once-sparkling rivalry. Add in the diluted nature of what is a misguided and botched Rainbow Cup and this is something of an oddity even in these bizarre sporting times.

The introduction of three rule trials offers a sliver of something different on an all-too-familiar canvas but it’s hardly the type of thing to get fans off their sofas or, to be more precise, keep them on them when the sun is likely to be shining outside.

“It is a strange one,“ said Leinster prop Ed Byrne of this ‘new’ backdrop.

That was merely a preface to the usual player spiel about excitement and physicality levels but Leinster’s priorities are evident in a teamsheet devoid of almost all their Six Nations participants who sit primed for next week’s Champions Cup semi-final away to La Rochelle.

Leinster being Leinster, they still pack plenty of punch. Garry Ringrose and Caelan Doris are both in the XV after recent injury issues, while James Ryan should see action off the bench after his own spell on the sidelines.

And, while we’re on the topic of priorities, Ringrose and Ryan could be excused for having a different red jersey on their minds today given it will be the second-last chance for them to audition before Warren Gatland names his Lions party for South Africa.

Others will know this too. Andrew Porter’s versatility on both sides of the front row, and his form, make him a live option, Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne are both nailed on but will be eager to strengthen Test cases, while CJ Stander may yet avail of a free flight home.

If Ringrose and Doris’ touring chances have been impaired by injuries then it is the suspension served during the Six Nations and the injury suffered in the course of the PRO14 Grand Final loss to Leinster that have dented Peter O’Mahony’s hopes.

All of which takes us nicely to that last meeting, in the RDS at the end of March.

Munster have become all too accustomed to thwarted ambitions but the manner of their defeat that day made a mockery of their hopes and dreams and the narrative that this was a side going places under Johann van Graan and his cosmopolitan coaching staff.

O’Mahony had to sing the same upbeat tune with the media this week but this man of action knows that words are superfluous at the best of times. His take on what Munster have to do to change the mood music was more informative than any exhortations prior to battle.

“The biggest thing is that we need more ball and, when we get the ball, we need to hold onto it. That’s the main thing. Our percentage of possession and territory was very low (last time).

“You’ve seen the games we have played very well in: we’ve spent time in the opposition’s 22 obviously and given ourselves a chance to convert pressure into points.

“That’s down to them and down to us probably. A couple of decision-making errors and we didn’t spend enough time in their half with the ball. That’s an area we’re going to have to try and figure out a way to improve.”

Leinster’s game management makes that no easy task. The personnel may be very different here but the manner in which they squeezed Exeter Chiefs in Sandy Park after gifting their hosts a 14-0 lead was nothing short of a masterclass and a triumph of the collective.

Leo Cullen’s side dominated the ‘last’ 70 minutes against the reigning English and European champions. The main difference between that and their defeat of Munster two weeks before was the fact that they made their pressure and control count on the scoreboard.

What Leinster don’t have today is an experienced half-back combination. Johnny Sexton is still missing after failing a HIA against Exeter and Ross Byrne is being wrapped in cotton wool. Same goes at nine where Luke McGrath and Jamison Gibson-Park are both absent.

That leaves Leinster with Harry Byrne at out-half and Hugh O’Sullivan alongside. That’s an inexperienced if

talented double act that pales alongside the Joey Carbery/Conor Murray tandem if the latter can, as O’Mahony said, get their hands on enough ball.

Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong have been given the weekend off. Will Connors is still injured. Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier have been leafing through files on Stade Rochelais for days now.

If not now, then when?

RG Snyman is due back in training next week, Simon Zebo has signed on for next season, but Munster need a performance and a result more than ever against Leinster. Do that and maybe the Rainbow Cup may actually turn some heads.

LEINSTER V MUNSTER: THE PRO YEARS

The Rainbow Cup will be the ninth different ‘competition’ in which Munster and Leinster have crossed paths since 1995 and the breakdown of results across the various tournaments only highlights the manner in which the balance of power has shifted east in recent times.

LEINSTER V MUNSTER: THE PRO YEARS

Interpros: Leinster (2); Munster (4). Draw (1)

Celtic League: Leinster (3); Munster (4); Draw (1)

Celtic Cup: Leinster (1); Munster (0)

Heineken Cup: Leinster (1); Munster (1)

Magners League: Leinster (7); Munster (5);

RaboDirect PRO12: Leinster (5); Munster (1)

Guinness PRO12: Leinster (3); Munster (3)

Guinness PRO14: Leinster (9); Munster (1)

Total: Leinster (31); Munster (19); Draw (2)