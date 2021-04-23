Ronan O'Gara's decision to stay at La Rochelle takes him out of Munster and Irish roles — for now

The immediate implications of Ronan O’Gara’s new job at La Rochelle is that his name is unlikely to be bandied to take over from Johann van Graan next year, while he won’t be available to join the Irish management until after the next World Cup in 2023.

Of course as O’Gara has pointed out, such positions might not be available or indeed hold interest, and for now his future is tied to the club in the Bay of Biscay which is quickly becoming a force not just in France but Europe.