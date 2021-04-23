Ronan O'Gara's decision to stay at La Rochelle takes him out of Munster and Irish roles — for now

Of course as O’Gara has pointed out, such positions might not be available or indeed hold interest, and for now his future is tied to the club in the Bay of Biscay
La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara before the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 match against Gloucester. Picture: Matt Impey/Sportsfile

Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 06:55

The immediate implications of Ronan O’Gara’s new job at La Rochelle is that his name is unlikely to be bandied to take over from Johann van Graan next year, while he won’t be available to join the Irish management until after the next World Cup in 2023.

Of course as O’Gara has pointed out, such positions might not be available or indeed hold interest, and for now his future is tied to the club in the Bay of Biscay which is quickly becoming a force not just in France but Europe.

O’Gara, like all top coaches, may have specific release clauses stitched into his contract, but for now his focus is on a club which played to full 16,000 capacity crowds for a couple of seasons prior to Covid despite never winning a major trophy.

That could change in the coming months when they take on Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final, while they are level on points with Toulouse at the summit of the Top 14 heading into the business end of the season.

Jono Gibbes, released early from his La Rochelle contract to take over in the summer at Clermont Auvergne, would love to hand over the reins with silverware attached as he moves back to Stade Marcel Michelin where he was previously forwards coach.

That will see O’Gara’s duties increase to include all the off-field activities having been head coach for almost two seasons now with La Rochelle.

Van Graan, who took over in Munster from Rassie Erasmus in November 2017, is out of contract at the end of next season and unless something is decided in the meantime, the future of the South African is bound to surface prior to next Christmas.

It remains to be seen if van Graan, Munster and the IRFU extend his contract, but this week’s confirmation should mean one less name being linked to the post later this year.

