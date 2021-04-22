Letter from South Africa: Despite setbacks, Jacques Nienaber and Springboks remain optimistic

Spare a thought for South Africa’s leading rugby players, especially those with Springbok ambitions, as yet another opportunity for some cross-border competition evaporated this week.

The Rainbow Cup, a precursor to what will eventually become the PRO16 (or whatever new name is bestowed on it), has morphed into yet another domestic competition for South Africa’s leading teams.

In the last six months the Bulls, Lions, Sharks, and Stormers, have in various guises and with varying local opposition, played in the Super Rugby Unlocked, the Currie Cup, and the almost comical Preparation Cup. The Rainbow Cup SA will be another extension of those ‘competitions’ and the novelty has completely worn off.

But as both SA Rugby and the PRO14 hierarchy were at pains to point out this week, plans for South Africa’s best provincial teams to play in Europe and Ireland were scuppered by Covid-19.

The global pandemic and varying approaches to dealing with its containment and eradication means that sporting events are prioritised pretty far down the pecking order. Well, in South Africa they are.

The problem for the Rainbow Cup came from governments in the UK and Ireland that have placed South Africa on a “red list” because of a variant of Covid-19 that they’re hoping to keep out of their territories.

The exact reasons for stopping 200-odd South Africans travelling to Britain have not been explained in detail, but rather covered under the umbrella of “restrictions”.

There is probably more to it than barriers placed by governmental travel restrictions. Putting that many massive, hungry rugby players in some sort of bio-bubble, with the attendant medical support and needed Covid-19 testing, is expensive. Neither PRO14 or SA Rugby are flush with cash and that would’ve been a factor in their thinking.

Quarantining, plus the cost of extra isolation in the event of a Covid-19 breakout were just some of the hurdles preventing the Rainbow Cup from happening in the way it was envisaged. Well, envisaged in a Covid-restricted world.

The upshot is a lot of unhappy people, a lot of frustrated fans and a lot of concerned players and coaches in South Africa.

“This is a huge disappointment, but time had simply run out,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

“No stone was left unturned to try and find a solution to the challenges — including basing our teams for 10 days in locations in the Middle East or Europe. But the pieces of the jigsaw would not fall into place in time to allow us to put those plans into action.”

These are trying times for South African rugby. The sport survived 2020 through severe cost-cutting and parsimony. Government restrictions during the first and second waves of the pandemic were among the most severe in the world and South Africa’s professional contact sports only resumed at the end of September.

That is the core reason why the Springboks didn’t travel to the 2020 Rugby Championships in Australia last November. Coach Jacques Nienaber and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, among many other decision-makers, believed that it would only lead to physical damage for the world champions if they played. They were less concerned about winning and losing.

In retrospect, the decision is questionable because the Springboks have not played a match for 538 days.

Players have at least been in action through these domestic competitions, but those still in South Africa have not made a tackle on a foreign opponent in more than a year.

The Rainbow Cup, especially one where a group of South African players would be based in one, or perhaps two locations in Britain, was seen as the chance to hold a great big Bok training camp.

Nienaber and Erasmus, along with the rest of their coaching staff, would’ve travelled with the squads, holding small Springbok tutorials and sessions in between Rainbow Cup duty.

Back in South Africa, the four squads that will compete in the Rainbow Cup SA, will be dispersed across the country in their now familiar bio-bubbles in their respective cities. The Bok management still has access to the players, but not as easily or collectively as they would have had in a Rainbow Cup bubble in Britain.

Players also aren’t enjoying the chance to compete against many opponents who might turn out for the British & Irish Lions in July and August. Although that is not a make-or-break, it would’ve given the Boks more direct data on their opponents when faced with a South African approach.

But Nienaber is nothing, if not positive. If he sees a glass with a drop of water in it, he considers it full. For him, just knowing the Lions series is going ahead is enough motivation to work harder and smarter than before.

His aim will be to reinvigorate and refresh the players from the dull repetition of another double round of local derbies in fanless stadiums with the carrot of a cap against the Lions.

Many Boks who will feature in the iconic series are based in Britain, Ireland, France. and Japan, but many will come from home-based clubs. After all, the Lions series, where both teams are set to be locked in two bio-bubbles in both Johannesburg and Cape Town, will require larger squads than usual in case of a positive Covid result.

Nienaber, a former physiotherapist, takes a pragmatic approach to all challenges, setbacks, and problems that rugby has endured in the past 15 months.

Fun fact, Nienaber has officially been Springbok coach for nearly as long as Erasmus was Bok mentor in 2018/19, but has yet to preside over a Test.

“I think my mindset comes from my physio background,” Nienaber said. “If you treat a player and he comes back a week later with the same pulled hamstring, you don’t have time to think about what could have been done differently. You just have to get on to solving the new problem.

“In this business, you have to be able to live in the present and to an extent in the future. You cannot live in the past because you will expend too much energy worrying about things that will have no influence on the future.

“If you asked me in January 2020, when I was appointed Bok coach, would I have liked the year to pan out as it did, obviously my answer would have been ‘no’. But it did … and I have spent no time worrying about things I can’t control. I just keep looking forward and try to solve problems and creatively come up with plans to make the best of it.”

Aborting cross-hemisphere matches in the Rainbow Cup was a setback, not playing any Tests since winning Rugby World Cup 2019 is a huge concern and lack of preparation time for the Lions series will be far from ideal.

But if anyone can steer the Boks, and by extension, the rest of South African rugby to a place of confidence despite the challenges, it’s Nienaber and Erasmus. After all, they picked up the Boks from their lowest ebb in early 2018 and turned them into world champions in 18 months. Maybe dealing with Covid-19 issues is a doddle by comparison.