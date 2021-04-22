Back from injury, Scott Penny poised to take Rainbow Cup chance against Munster

Scott Penny will be looking to make up for lost time if he manages to make it through a crowded field and into the Leinster back row to face Munster on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, voted the Guinness PRO14 Next-Gen Star of the Season for 2020-21, missed the PRO14 final win over Munster last month due to a hand injury, having helped Leinster reach the decider and a fourth title in a row by finishing joint-top try-scorer with nine tries from 11 appearances.

Among those Penny saw off for the Next-Gen award were Munster pair Gavin Coombes and Craig Casey and it looks as if the back-rower may finally get to face the derby rivals at the RDS on Saturday when the two provinces get their PRO14 Rainbow Cup campaign underway.

“It was a bit annoying missing the Munster game and the two Champions Cup games,” Penny said. “I was having a pretty good season, I was hoping to be in and around selection so it came at a pretty bad time but that’s rugby.

“I don’t remember the incident (against Ospreys on March 19), but I broke my hand near enough to the start of the game. I didn’t realise it was broken, I played on for a bit but it was still a bit sore after the game so I went for an X-ray.

“It wasn’t a bad break, it didn’t need an operation or anything like that, but it was just unfortunate to have to take a few weeks out to let it recover.

You want to be playing in those big games. You play all those PRO14 games in a season in the hope that your performances will get you picked so obviously it was disappointing not being able to know whether or not I would have been picked.

Doing the media rounds for Leinster this week suggests Penny could be well in contention for the Rainbow Cup clash, particularly with Leo Cullen also planning ahead for the following weekend’s trip to La Rochelle for a European semi-final. The back-rower intends on staking a claim to a place in that matchday squad as well.

“All these big games, the interpros especially, they’re good games to put your name forward for those big games.

“It’s a good way to test yourself, Munster are a great team and they’re coming out all guns blazing after losing to us and Toulouse. They’ve got nothing to lose, they want to get one up on us and it’s going to be a big game.

“It would be (great to get a start). I’ve played them at A level and stuff like that so it would be great to play them in a senior game and see what it’s like, the physicality that everyone talks about.

“We obviously shut them down pretty well (in the PRO14 final). We knew they were going to go very hard at the ball but I think we actually dealt with that pretty well throughout the game which was a positive. I thought we played the space a lot which opened them up in defence which was our target going into the game. I think everyone was happy with our performance.”

Penny will bring some serious try-scoring threat to the Leinster back-row as he bids to maintain his recent run of good returns. “A lot of it is being there at the right time, at the right moment. A few of the tries, the ball is put out to you and you get in. A lot of them come from pick and goes and we do a fair bit of work on pick and goes here in training. Maybe that could be one factor but a lot are being in the right place at the right time.”