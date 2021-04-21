Peter O’Mahony: Munster must create own path to silverware

Peter O’Mahony needs no reminding of Leinster’s recent superiority over his Munster team but in spite of six straight defeats to their arch-rivals, the captain says the province must continue down their own path to find the solution.

The latest test of whether the men in red are any closer to finding the answers necessary to overcoming the four-in-a-row PRO14 champions will come in Dublin on Saturday when Munster will return to the RDS for a Guinness Rainbow Cup opener just a month after the latest setback to their nemesis, the 16-6 PRO14 final defeat that was more one-sided than the scoreline suggests.

O’Mahony could potentially lead a side at close to full strength with Tadhg Beirne having overcome the rib injury he suffered in the Champions Cup defeat to Toulouse that restored a little swagger to Munster’s stride despite their European exit in the Round of 16. There has also been a confidence-boosting re-signing of local hero Simon Zebo from Racing 92 for next season while one of last summer’s blockbuster signings RG Snyman is poised to return to full squad training next week as the lock nears the completion of his lengthy recovery from the ACL injury he suffered on debut against Leinster last August.

“He’s not got any smaller, that’s for sure,” forwards coach Graham Rowntree said of Snyman yesterday. “He’s getting well managed, looks fit, looks big, looks scary. We’re delighted to have him back in next week, hopefully, for full training.”

All the signs are pointing in the right direction, though they were looking that way ahead of last month’s final and before Leinster sent out a powerful reminder of why there seems to be a long road for Munster still to travel before at least parity is restored.

Cullen’s men offered further underlining of that with their dismantling of European champions Exeter Chiefs in their quarter-final victory away from home a fortnight ago and yet O’Mahony’s response yesterday to a question about whether he would take anything from the Leinster way in an effort to reach equilibrium was met with short shrift.

“We’re very different clubs, even though we’re very close in lots of ways,” the Munster captain said.

But we’ve got our own way of doing things down here and it’s not about wanting what other clubs have, not just in Ireland or in Europe, it’s about creating our own path and creating our own way.

“I don’t want any....all I want us to do is win and to do it our way, I don’t have an appetite for what other clubs want to do. Some of them are doing it very well but we’ll figure out our own way.”

Nor does the run of six straight defeats since December 2018, Johann van Graan’s single victory in his three-and-a-half years as head coach, point to any psychological imbalance between the provinces, the skipper insisted.

“Look, guys know the recent record. I don’t need to spell it out for them. It’s great to be challenging yourself this regularly against a team like them but we need to win. For lots of reasons, we need to win, and that hasn’t changed the last three or four times that we’ve been beaten by them, we’ve said the same thing.

“So it’s just up to us to figure out a way.

“You’re playing a very, very good side, which is great, it’s making us better every time, but obviously we’re not sitting here to be on the losing side, we want to win, so that’s the focus.”

O’Mahony can draw on plenty of positives, some of which have been mentioned while Joey Carbery’s return from long-term injury in recent weeks was also referenced as feeling like a new signing.

“Yeah, look, it’s always great to see guys come back from injury and they give everyone a boost when they do come back, you know, guys of the calibre you’re talking about and having Simon home, it’s great.

Obviously, he was a huge favourite of the fans and they’re getting a great boost, we’re getting a great boost when he comes home so yeah, I would say it’s certainly very positive, yes.

“It’s great to have (Zebo) back, above all he’s a special rugby player and that’s what we need to win. He’ll know himself he has a lot of work to do to come back in but no better man for big occasions and at times when we’ve needed to play well he’s always stepped up to the plate for us, so look, it’s always good to have another Corkman in the squad and another Munster man back in the club.

As to whether O’Mahony played any part in restoring his old Cork Con pal to the Munster colours, the answer was a resounding negative.

“No, that’s a long, long way above my pay grade now. A long way above it, unfortunately.

“I reckon I’d actually be the last person they’d ask!”