England boss Eddie Jones retains ‘full support’ of RFU after Six Nations review

Jones presided over a fifth-place finish for the second time in his Twickenham reign, triggering a review into why the World Cup runners-up had under-performed
Eddie Jones presided over England’s fifth-place finish in the recent Six Nations

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 14:31
Duncan Bech

England head coach Eddie Jones retains the “full support” of the Rugby Football Union following completion of its debrief into the recent Six Nations.

“The RFU has concluded a debrief of the Six Nations confirming its full support and backing of Eddie Jones as head coach, while recognising a sub-optimal campaign and the factors that contributed to it,” a statement read.

Factoring in points difference, a Championship that was bookended by calamitous defeats to Scotland and Ireland represented England’s worst ever Six Nations performance.

“We were all disappointed to finish fifth in the Six Nations,” RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said.

“Our track record and results under Eddie meant that we, the players and our fans had much higher expectations.

“Sport is all about fine margins which is why every campaign debrief is invaluable in helping us to learn and improve.

“Eddie approached this review with a great deal of self-awareness and humility, allowing us to look at every aspect of the tournament to identify every small change we can make in order to improve.”

Ulster v Toulouse - Heineken Champions Cup Pool B Round 1

Matthew Carley will referee Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final with La Rochelle

