Ireland unchanged for French test

There could be a debut off the bench for Ireland Sevens international Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe.
Thu, 15 Apr, 2021 - 13:56
Simon Lewis

Unbeaten Ireland will be unchanged for the visit of France to Dublin on Saturday as Adam Griggs’s side bid for a second Women’s Six Nations win in 2021, though there could be a debut off the bench for Ireland Sevens international Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe.

Try-machine Murphy Crowe, who has scored 98 tries in 131 appearances on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, is one of two new faces on the Ireland bench alongside hooker Emma Hooban but head coach Griggs has kept faith with the starting XV who delivered a comprehensive 45-0 victory over Wales in Cardiff in last weekend’s opening round.

That game was Ireland’s first match in six months.

In naming his matchday 23, the Ireland boss also acknowledged the step in class that France’s visit to Energia Park will represent on Saturday.

“We were happy with the result against Wales,” Griggs said. “We set ourselves a goal of starting this competition off with a win so to achieve that in the manner we did was pleasing. Once we analysed the game and reviewed areas we know we can improve on, we turned our attention to this weekend’s game quickly.

“We know France will be another step up in terms of intensity and physicality and have quality players across the park. We have spoken a lot in this group about testing ourselves against world class opposition. 

"Ultimately, we have to stay focused on improving our own game with each performance so to play the fourth ranked team in the world will give us a great indication of where we are currently at.” 

IRELAND (v France): E Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster); L Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby), E Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster), S Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), B Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht); H Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster), K Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster); L Peat (Railway Union/Leinster), C Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby), L Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster); A McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster), N Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht); D Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster), C Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby), C Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster) - captain.

Replacements: E Hooban (Blackrock College/Leinster), K O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster), L Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht), B Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster), H O’Connor (Blackrock College/Leinster), E Lane (Blackrock College/Munster), S Flood (Railway Union/Leinster), A-L Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster).

