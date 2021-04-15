Ireland unchanged for French test

Unbeaten Ireland will be unchanged for the visit of France to Dublin on Saturday as Adam Griggs’s side bid for a second Women’s Six Nations win in 2021, though there could be a debut off the bench for Ireland Sevens international Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe.

Try-machine Murphy Crowe, who has scored 98 tries in 131 appearances on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, is one of two new faces on the Ireland bench alongside hooker Emma Hooban but head coach Griggs has kept faith with the starting XV who delivered a comprehensive 45-0 victory over Wales in Cardiff in last weekend’s opening round.