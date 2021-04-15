The timing feels right as Simon Zebo returns to Munster and onto Ireland radar

Ireland never seemed to drift far from Simon Zebo’s thoughts.

It was mere months into his three-year stint in Paris with Racing 92 when he spoke to a contingent of Irish media at the futuristic U Arena back in 2018. This was the night he wagged a taunting finger at Ulster’s Michael Lowry while crossing the try line.

That act drew out Nigel Owens’ stuffy schoolmaster side, the Welsh referee scolding him for his exuberance in a venue tailor-made for showboating with its width-of-the-pitch screen, cheerleaders and urban beats.

What’s most interesting about that evening now was how Zebo, with seven tries in his first seven games , and all too clearly enraptured with life in the French capital, made a point of his desire to play Test rugby again down the line.

“It would be a dream to play for Ireland again,” he said. “It’s very much a candle still burning in my mind. I’ve always loved wearing the green jersey, and until I hang up my boots I’ll always still have the desire to play for my country.”

You could ask what else he was supposed to say but it’s a line of thought tattoed through the full sweep of his continental exile, even when a combination of a supposedly sceptical Joe Schmidt and the policy of no foreign-based players were both still in situ.

Confirmation yesterday of his return to Munster this summer only touched on his Ireland ambitions after initial declarations of love for his province. That’s how it should be. First things first and all that, but the international dimension is instructive.

His switch back to Limerick has been “co-funded” by the province and an IRFU spared the expense of a contract for the retiring CJ Stander. Yet, as Johann van Graan pointed out, it was only made possible even then by the player’s “willingness to sign at a level below his market value elsewhere”.

Whispers of ‘other offers’ from Top 14 clubs, and a strong scent of interest from Declan Kidney’s London Irish, did the rounds but there was ultimately enough common interest around the table back home for everyone to break bread together again.

For ‘IRFU’, read ‘David Nucifora’, the union’s performance director. And this deal wasn’t inked without a thumbs up from Ireland head coach Andy Farrell whose first-choice full-back, Hugo Keenan, has just signed a new contract with Leinster.

“In the full-back position there probably is an opportunity for someone there in an extended World Cup squad because I don’t think anyone else has really put up their hand,” said former Ireland captain Fiona Coghlan.

“At the moment there is no-one really there behind Keenan who has taken control of it. He has tried (Jacob) Stockdale and (Jordan) Larmour has been there but I don’t think any of them have taken their chance there.”

And, lest we forget, seven of his last 10 caps came on the wing.

The Prodigal Son has won the Six Nations with Ireland, scored in that historic win against New Zealand in Chicago, and starred in a memorable win over Wales in Cardiff, but it’s not hard to sense unfinished business on the biggest stage.

His try that day in 2013 against the Welsh remains his only score in the Six Nations. It’s a ridiculous stat for a man of his abilities. His World Cup experience amounts to starts against Romania and Italy and a few minutes against Italy in 2015.

France 2023 is an obvious quadrant to aim for on the dart board.

Zebo’s return works on every level. Like Farrell, van Graan’s hand has only been strengthened by this news and, as was seen in their PRO14 final loss to Leinster recently, Munster still need all the help they can get if they are to earn some silverware.

The 31-year old Zebo’s first job will be in superseding Mike Haley, who has been an impressive and solid addition, at full-back. Matt Gallagher, an arrival from Saracens last summer, has been hamstrung by injury for much of the season.

“He will have to cement his place in that Munster team and improve his fitness,” said Coghlan. “We know he is a great finisher. He has all those skills but his training ethic and his work ethic probably needs to improve if he wants to get back in the Ireland squad.”

His return also alters the recent conversation about Munster’s identity after the loss of JJ Hanrahan and Darren Sweetnam to France and the arrival of another South African in Jason Jenkins. There are few more Munster than this product of PBC.

He expressed the desire last year to finish his career aged 33 or 34 with whatever club he signed on for next. If that is to be with Munster then he will have to earn the right to extend his second coming beyond the life of what is initially a one-year contract.

He should have plenty to offer.

His time in Paris produced countless memories, for him and his young family, including 21 tries in 55 games. Two of those came in the defeat to Exeter Chiefs in last year’s Champions Cup final.

Injuries and illnesses have been part of that chapter too.

He returns to a Munster side that has attempted, with varying degrees of success, to expand its game. And he returns to the pot for a place on an Ireland team that saw off England with an amalgam of Joe Schmidt’s structured play and Farrell’s commitment to heads-up rugby.

The timing feels right.