Nichola Fryday missed out on rugby schooldays

Second-row Nichola Fryday stands out as something of an outlier in the Ireland women’s rugby team.

Unlike the vast majority of her international colleagues, the Offaly native received her second-level education in one of the country’s so-called ‘traditional’ rugby schools.

Yet, as Fryday explains, female students were offered limited exposure to the sport during her time at Kilkenny College.

“Whenever I was there, it was predominantly hockey for girls. In TY we got to do a module, which was rugby. Every two weeks or something like that we got to go out and play rugby. It was something that we all loved. It’s something I would have loved to have taken up then, but it just wasn’t an option really,” Fryday acknowledged.

“Since I’ve left I know that they’ve really grown the women’s game within the school. There’s that outlet there for girls now, which I think is absolutely great. At the time I only got to do it for maybe three or four training sessions.”

Having initially lined out for Tullamore in the Leinster Senior League (while a student at UCD), a 21-year-old Fryday had her sights set on making a provincial squad in 2016. Not only did she capture the attention of Connacht, she also went on to make her international debut against Canada in November of the same year.

There have been ups and downs for Fryday since then, but the agricultural science graduate believes she has turned a significant corner in the past six months.

“I’ve put a lot of focus on my impact across the pitch. As a second row you have to be making those big hits and clearing those rucks with intent. That’s an area of the game that I’ve personally focused on and then through the set-piece, we’ve put a lot of work into that. Making sure I can perform at that level again. They were my main focus points the last six months.”

Fryday picked up a 16th cap in Ireland’s 45-0 demolition of Wales last weekend and is expected to add to her appearance haul against France at Energia Park this Saturday (kick-off 2.15pm). The winner of this Pool B encounter will then progress to face holders England in the final of a restructured Six Nations Championship.

The line-out was a major weapon for the Irish in Cardiff on Saturday, with just two of their 13 throws failing to find a green jersey. Whereas in the past the main objective for the likes of Fryday or lock partner Aoife McDermott was to merely secure possession from a line-out, it is now being used as an attacking launchpad under the watch of head coach Adam Griggs.

“It’s a great opportunity to build your attack from. If we’re winning that ball cleanly, then it opens up different areas that we can exploit across the pitch. If we can get it consistently performing over the next few matches, then it’s definitely a weapon that we can use,” Fryday added.