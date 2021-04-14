Four Leinster stars in contention for European player of the year trophy

Four Leinster players have been nominated for this season's EPCR European Player of the Year 2021 award.
Heineken Champions Cup semi-finalists dominate the nominees, with Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan and Josh van der Flier the Leinster candidates.
Leinster's semi-final opponents La Rochelle have five nominees — Grégory Alldritt, Levani Botia, Kevin Gourdon, Raymond Rhule and Will Skelton.
Toulouse also have four nominees in Antoine Dupont, Jerome Kaino, Julien Marchand and Romain Ntamack.
Matthieu Jalibert of Bordeaux-Bègles and ASM Clermont Auvergne’s Kotaro Matsushima complete the longlist.
The winner will receive a specially-struck gold medal as well as the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy. Voting is now open to fans online.
The list will be reduced to five players in early May, following the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals, and players who have not been included in the initial list of 15, but who make a significant impact in a semi-final match, may be considered for the shortlist.
EPCR European Player of the Year 2021 award nominees:
Grégory ALLDRITT (La Rochelle) Levani BOTIA (La Rochelle) Antoine DUPONT (Toulouse) Tadhg FURLONG (Leinster Rugby) Kevin GOURDON (La Rochelle) Robbie HENSHAW (Leinster Rugby) Matthieu JALIBERT (Bordeaux-Bègles) Jerome KAINO (Toulouse) Hugo KEENAN (Leinster Rugby) Julien MARCHAND (Toulouse) Kotaro MATSUSHIMA (ASM Clermont Auvergne) Romain NTAMACK (Toulouse) Raymond RHULE (La Rochelle) Will SKELTON (La Rochelle) Josh VAN DER FLIER (Leinster Rugby)