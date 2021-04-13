Fixture and TV details announced for Leinster-La Rochelle Champions Cup semi-final

La Rochelle will host Leinster in their Champions Cup semi-final on Sunday, May 2, at the Stade Marcel Deflandre.

Their head coach Ronan O'Gara will be hoping to orchestrate the Blues' semi-final downfall en route to his club's first Champions Cup success as he did during his playing days with Munster in 2006.

Four-time champions Leinster booked their place in the last four on Saturday with an impressive come-from-behind quarter-final win at reigning champions Exeter Chiefs and they also inflicted some semi-final pain on O'Gara and Munster in 2009 on their path to a first European title.

La Rochelle, who hammered Sale Sharks by 24 points in the quarters, will retain home advantage for the semi-final which will kick-off at 3pm (Irish time).

The other semi-final is a mirror image, four-time winners Toulouse against first-time semi-finalists Bordeaux-Begles, who knocked out last season’s runners-up Racing 92.

Toulouse, who beat Clermont Auvergne last time out, will host the tie at the Stade Ernest Wallon with kick-off at 3pm on Saturday, May 1.

Both games will be broadcast on BT Sport, with Toulouse v Bordeaux also carried free-to-air on Virgin Media and Channel 4.

Ulster's Challenge Cup semi-final away to Leicester Tigers will take place on Friday, April 30. Kick-off at Mattioli Woods Welford Road will be at 8pm.

Bath welcome Montpellier to the Recreation Ground at 8pm the following day. Again, both semi-finals will be live on BT Sport.

Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals (All kick-offs Irish time)

Saturday, May 1

Toulouse v Bordeaux-Bègles, Stade Ernest Wallon (3pm)

Sunday, May 2

La Rochelle v Leinster Rugby, Stade Marcel Deflandre (3pm)

Champions Cup final: Saturday, May 22

Challenge Cup semi-finals

Friday, April 30

Leicester Tigers v Ulster Rugby, Mattioli Woods Welford Road (8pm)

Saturday, May 1

Bath Rugby v Montpellier, Recreation Ground (8pm)

Challenge Cup final: Friday, May 21