Nick McCarthy rejoins Leinster from Munster

Scrum-half Nick McCarthy is to leave Munster and rejoin Leinster, where he began his career. 
Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 10:15

The 26-year-old scrumhalf came through the Leinster academy system and made his senior debut in 2015 against Toulon.

He scored four tries in 36 appearances for the senior side before switching to Munster ahead of the 2019/20 season. He also captained Ireland Under 20s at the 2014 World Cup.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen welcomed his return: "Nick is a player we know very well. We know the qualities that he brings as a player but also as a person and the additional experience he now has from two years in another environment is an added advantage.

"We look forward to him joining us for pre-season and welcoming him back to UCD."

McCarthy expressed his gratitude to all at Munster.

"I want to thank everyone for my time in Munster Rugby. It’s a special club to play for with a great rugby culture. I have really enjoyed the experience, learned loads and made friends for life.

"I am excited now to get back to Dublin in the summer. I will continue to challenge myself, compete at the highest level and hopefully add value to the squad in Leinster." 

Ronan O'Gara 10/4/2021

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle drawn against Leinster in Champions Cup semi-final

