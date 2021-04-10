Leinster v Exeter: How the sides rated

LEINSTER.

15. Hugo Keenan - The Leinster fullback just keeps showing up with calm, almost effortless excellence. It’s anything but. 8/10.

14. Jordan Larmour - Larmour started the game with some defensive issues in the tackle and under the high ball but he responded well with the equalising try and added a crucial score midway through the third quarter. 9/10.

13. Rory O’Loughlin - A good break in the second half and solid defensive work. 7/10.

12. Robbie Henshaw - Henshaw played like the Lion he will surely be in the summer barring injury. Consistently world-class. 9/10.

11. James Lowe - Defensive issues at test level tend not to show up for Leinster. Lowe was a key runner for Leinster and dominated his opposite number. 8/10.

10. Johnny Sexton - Sexton went off early with a suspected concussion, primarily because he threw himself into collisions like he was a back row. 7/10.

9. Luke McGrath - McGrath has been in excellent form this season and this game was a further illustration of that with excellent variation around the ruck as well as accurate passing. 9/10.

1. Cian Healy - Hard work, tough slog and effective stuff. 7/10.

2. Ronán Kelleher - Kelleher is a key player for Leinster and Ireland. When Leinster were shocked in the first 10 minutes of this game, it was Kelleher’s power on both sides of the ball that dragged his province back into it. 9/10.

3. Tadhg Furlong - Not his most impactful game but a strong component of Leinster’s physical output. 7/10.

4. Devin Toner - One of the oldest guys on the pitch but you’d never know it. Really strong work against a big Exeter pack. 8/10.

5. Scott Fardy - Similar to Furlong in that he wasn’t massively prominent but he effective nonetheless. 7/10.

6. Rhys Ruddock - Very strong work by Ruddock on a day when he needed to front up. 8/10.

7. Josh Van Der Flier - Van Der Flier was given some work-ons when he lost his place during the Six Nations - 'get better in contact' was one of them. He certainly showed up in that regard here and was his usual energetic self in defence. 9/10.

8. Jack Conan - Conan did really well on both sides of the ball and showed a continuance of his form in the England game. Class. 8/10.

Replacements: Baird and Porter were superb off the bench for Leinster but their key man was Ross Byrne, who slotted in perfectly for Johnny Sexton. How long until he gets to be the main man in blue? 9/10.

EXETER

15. Stuart Hogg - We saw some Hogg-esque breaks but he was unable to stamp his authority on the game as he so often has for Scotland. 6/10.

14. Olly Woodburn - Tough game for the winger, who found it difficult to get hands-on Lowe consistently. 5/10.

13. Henry Slade - Some decent moments with the ball in hand but he failed to meaningfully impact the contest. 6/10

12. Ollie Devoto - A few decent carries but he failed to impact as Henshaw did. 6/10.

11. Tom O'Flaherty - A constant attacking threat for Exeter. 9/10.

10. Joe Simmonds - Really good performance but I felt his control of the game in the second quarter cost Exeter dearly. 7/10.

9. Jack Maunder - Poor kicking, poor decision making and a little hurried in possession when Exeter needed calm. 5/10.

1. Ben Moon - Some good moments in the scrum and in the forward exchanges - 7/10.

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie - Really good stuff on both sides of the ball from the English hooker. 7/10.

3. Tomas Francis - Good impact in the forward collisions. 7/10.

4. Jonny Gray - Superb physicality throughout. One of Exeter’s key performers. He’s so much more than excellent tackle stats. 7/10.

5. Jonny Hill - Hill consistently got Exeter over the gainline which played a huge part in their early dominance. A little lucky not to see yellow for a shot on Ross Byrne but he was hugely effective here. 8/10.

6. Dave Ewers - Ewers was a massive component of a strong Exeter forward performance. 7/10.

7. Jacques Vermeulen - Some good carrying and strong defensive impact but a few sloppy errors at lineout time. 6/10.

8. Sam Simmonds: Not the most impactful game from Simmonds, who failed to reproduce the form he’s made his name on for the last few seasons. 6/10 .

Replacements: Exeter’s bench just couldn’t get them going and it was their contribution relative to Leinster that cost them the game. 6/10

Ratings: Tom Savage, Three Red Kings