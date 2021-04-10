Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle reach Champions Cup semis for the first time.

Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final

La Rochelle 45

Sale Sharks 21

Ronan O’Gara’s hopes of leading La Rochelle to Heineken Champions Cup took another big step forward as they destroyed Sale Sharks at Stade Marcel Deflandre with another impressive showing.

It took time for them to get on top but once their superb pack really flexed their muscles, there was only going to be one outcome as they had the backline to run in the scores and reach the Champions Cup semi-finals for the first time.

It wasn’t flawless and a return from five kicks from nine by former New Zealand out-half Ihia West will be a cause of concern as they head into the last four.

But the manner in which they exploited weaknesses in the Sale armoury with training ground moves confirmed that they have to be regarded as serious contenders for domestic and European glory.

Sale Sharks struck in stoppage time at the end of the opening half just as the game looked like it was slipping away from them to cut the gap to 18-16 at the interval.

Both sides put a lot of boot to ball during a cagey opening half but the contest really opened up in the second quarter.

By then AJ MacGinty, Connacht’s 2016 hero, and West had twice exchanged penalties.

The opening try came from a superb step and one-hand offload from double World Cup winner Victor Vito when he collected a crosskick from West on the left touchline before sending French flanker Gregory Alldritt over to lead 11-6.

MacGinty looked far from comfortable off the tee but got a break when an effort from 20 metres went over via the left post six minutes from the interval.

But it was La Rochelle who pounced when they got a big break three minutes from half-time when Dillyn Leyds knocked down a pass from Faf de Klerk which would have out Marland Yarde away down the left, with referee Andrew Brace and his officials correctly adjudging the ball only went backwards and the former South African U-20 picked the ball and ran over half the pitch to score. West converted to make it double scores.

But that 18-9 lead was whittled back to just two when Sale scored in stoppage time after a penalty down the right with Tom Curry sending Sam James away and he got over after an exchange with Byron McGuigan, MacGinty converted at the second attempt, after Will Skelton was pinged for shouting at the out-half and he redeemed himself to split the posts after sending the first effort across goal.

But that was as close as Sale Sharks got. La Rochelle really stamped their authority up front after the break and that gave them the platform to slice over the English side, with the Ghanian born South African sevens player Raymond Rhule exploiting hesitant defence from Curry and McGuigan inside a minute of the restart.

West landed his fourth kick to make it 25-16 and with the La Rochelle pack shoving Sale off their own scrum for the second time in the game, it was clear that the French side were not going to be denied a first ever Champions Cup semi-final spot.

Rhule pounced on a mistake by Sale full-back Simon Hammersley to wrap up the issue after 52 minutes and La Rochelle just sprayed the ball around after that.

Sale just could not lay a hand on them and the frustrated look of the Springbok’s World Cup winning scrum-half de Klerk when he was substituted after 58 minutes summed it all up.

La Rochelle finished in style with 31-year old centre Geoffrey Doumayrou running in two tries as they turned on the burners and left Sale in their wake, although McGuigan got over for a late consolation try on a day when O’Gara’s men showed they really are a new force in French and European rugby.

Scorers for La Rochelle: Tries: R Rhule (2), G Doumayrou (2), G Alldritt, D Leyds,. Cons: I West (3). Pens: West (3).

Scorers for Sale Sharks: Tries: S James, B McGuigan. Con: AJ MacGinty. Pens: MacGinty (3)

LA ROCHELLE: B Dulin; D Leyds, G Doumayrou, L Botia (P Aguillon 65), R Rhule; I West, T Kerr Barlow (T Berjon 72); R Wardi (D Priso 55), P Bourgarit (F Bosch 72), U Atonio (A Joly 59); R Sazy (T Lavault 65), W Skelton; G Alldritt, K Gourdon (W Liebenberg 62), V Vito.

SALE SHARKS: S Hammersley; B McGuigan, S James, R Janse van Rensberg (R du Preez 58), M Yarde; A MacGinty, F de Klerk (R Quirke 58); B Rodd (R Harrison 55), A van der Merwe (C Langton 63), W John (C Oosthuizen 55); J Wiese (J Phillips 66), J Beaumont; J du Preez (C Neild 66), T Curry, D du Preez.

Referee: A Brace (Ireland).