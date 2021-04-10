Connacht Eagles hunt down Leinster A

Prop Vakh Abdaladze marked his first match in a year and a half after a back injury with a try for the visitors
Connacht Eagles hunt down Leinster A

Action from the A Interprovincial at The Sportsground, Galway. Connacht Eagles defeated Leinster A 38-27 

Sat, 10 Apr, 2021 - 15:08
John Fallon, The Sportsground

Connacht Eagles 38 

Leinster A 27 

Prop Vakh Abdaladze marked his first match in a year and a half after a back injury with a try at the Sportsground but it was not enough to secure victory in an entertaining clash.

The 25-year Georgian native, who made his 11th appearance for Leinster when he last played against Zebre in October 2019, did well on his return in a game Connacht won by six tries to five.

Connacht, with Conor Fitzgerald dictating matters at out-half and Abraham Papali’i using all his bulk to great impact on the crash ball, led 26-10 at the break against a Leinster side guilty of poor handling.

Scrum-half Colm Reilly, Papali’i , Australian Ben O’Donnell and centre Diarmuid Kilgallen crossed for the Connacht tries with the wind at their backs.

Winger Rob Russell got Leinster’s first try and Abdaladze crashed over after a tapped penalty after 18 minutes, with hooker Dan Sheehan getting their third just after the restart and replacement prop Jack Boyle crossed shortly after coming on for the first of two tries.

In between impressive Connacht lock Cian Prendergast finished after several drives and former All-Ireland minor hurling winner Shane Jennings got their sixth.

Scorers for Connacht: Tries: C Reilly, A Papali’I, B O’Donnell, D Kilgallen, C Prendergast, S Jennings. Cons: C Fitzgerald (4).

Scorers for Leinster: Tries: J Boyle (2), R Russell, A Abdaladze, D Sheehan. Con: C Cosgrove.

CONNACHT EAGLES: O McNulty; P Sullivan, D Kilgallen, C Forde, B O’Donnell (S Jennings 73); C Fitzgerald, C Reilly (H Gilvary 77); M Burke (J Duggan 59) J Murphy (D Tierney-Martin 50), D Roberston-McCoy (C Kenny half-time); N Murray, C Prendergast; C Booth (D McCormack 73), O McCormack (D Boyle 59), A Papali’i.

LEINSTER A: C Cosgrove; N Comerford, M O’Reilly, J Osborne (M Kiely 77), R Russell; T Corkery, B Murphy (C Foley half-time); M Hanan (J Boyle 63), D Sheehan (J McKee 65), A Abdaladze (G McGrath 63); J McCarthy, A Soroka (A Coleman 63); L Barron (A Coleman 70), M Hernan, S O’Brien.

Ref: R O’Sullivan.

More in this section

Dan Biggar 20/3/2021 Dan Biggar returns for Northampton in Challenge Cup quarter-final with Ulster
Leinster Rugby Captain's Run English giants present same but different challenge for Leinster
Sean O'Brien and Paddy Jackson dejected after the game 9/4/2021 Bath see off London Irish fightback to reach Challenge Cup semi-final
Andy Farrell 20/3/2021

Andy Farrell to focus on Ireland instead of the Lions

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up