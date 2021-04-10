Andy Farrell to focus on Ireland instead of the Lions

Ireland coach Andy Farrell will not be part of Warren Gatland’s management team for this year’s Lions Tour according to reports.

Gatland had hoped to have Farrell, Munster forwards coach Graham Rowntree, and Leicester’s Steve Borthwick, in his backroom to face South Africa this summer.

However, The Times, this morning reported that the trio will not be linking up with Gatland.

The paper reported that Farrell, who was Lions' defence coach in Australia in 2013 and New Zealand in 2017, will remain with Ireland given their summer tour the Pacific Island now looks set to go ahead.

Rowntree - a veteran of three trips - is believed to have withdrawn his name from the frame due to family commitments while Borthwick - who was Lions’ forwards coach in 2017 - has ruled himself out due to his workload at Leicester.

The coaching staff and backroom team are due to be announced by Gatland on Tuesday.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend looks set to be unveiled as attack coach by Gatland following the green light from the Scottish Rugby Union to allow him take the role while Neil Jenkins is tipped to remain as kicking coach, as he has done on three previous Lions trips.

The tour schedule begins with a game against Japan at Murrayfield on June 26 and features eight matches in South Africa, culminating in three Tests against the world champion Springboks.