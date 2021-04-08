Remembering ‘Bloodgate’: Leinster’s only other knockout win on English soil

There’s not much Leinster haven’t achieved in the past decade but heading away to England to win a European quarter-final remains a rare event, They go to Sandy Park Saturday knowing that, remarkably, only once before have they won a knockout match at an English club ground.

And it wasn’t just any old match, it was perhaps one of the most infamous games of rugby in history, The ‘Bloodgate’ 6-5 Heineken Cup quarter-final win against Harlequins at The Stoop on a Sunday afternoon in April 2009. Two penalties from current backs coach Felipe Contepomi was enough to send a side skippered by Leo Cullen through to a semi-final meeting with Munster.

But the game will be forever remembered for Harlequins getting replacement Tom Williams to bite on a blood capsule in order to get former All Black Nick Evans back on the field in a tight finish, and the scam almost worked as the out-half was narrowly off target with a late drop-goal to win the match.

Nick Evans (second left) of Harlequins is brought back onto the field to replace Tom Williams as a blood sub while referee Nigel Owens talks to Harlequins coach Dean Richards and Leinster officials during the game. Picture: David Rogers

The fallout led to lengthy suspensions for coach Dean Richards — now director of rugby at Newcastle Falcons who meet Leicester Tigers in the Challenge Cup this weekend — and several others, with Leinster advancing to the semi-finals where they defeated Munster 25-6 in front of 82,208 at Croke Park, before winning the title for the first time against Leicester Tigers at Murrayfield.

Leinster have a very good record in England in the pool stage, winning 15 of the 21 games they have played there, drawing two and losing just four. They have won at Northampton (four), Bath (three), Leicester (two), Newcastle, Bristol, Sale, Wasps, Saracens and Exeter, but only managed a draw with London Irish and lost on their only visit to Gloucester.

But knockout matches away to English teams have been few and far between for Leinster in the 25-year history of the Champions Cup.

Leinster’s strong form in the pool stage over the years netted them home advantage in the 10 of their 15 quarter-finals. Three of those quarter-finals were in England, losing 29-18 to Leicester in 2002 and 35-13 to Wasps in 2007 before their ‘Bloodgate’ victory.

Leinster have never played a semi-final in England, seven of them (no quarter-finals in inaugural season) were in Dublin and four of them in France.

Two of their five final appearances were in England, beating Ulster in Twickenham in 2012 and losing to Saracens at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park two years ago. Their three final wins came in Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Bilbao in Spain.

FLASHBACK 12th April 2009, Heineken Cup quarter-final at The Stoop: Harlequins 5 (M Brown try) Leinster 6 (F Contepomi 2 pens)

HARLEQUINS: M Brown; D Strettle, G Tiesi, J Turner-Hall, U Moyne; N Evans, D Care; C Jones, G Botha, M Ross; J Percival, G Robson; C Robshaw, W Skinner, N Easter.

Replacements: T Fuga, M Lambert, J Evans, T Guest, A Gomarsall, C Malone, T Williams.

LEINSTER: R Kearney; I Nacewa, B O’Driscoll, G D’Arcy, L Fitzgerald; F Contepomi, C Whitaker; C Healy, B Jackman, S Wright; L Cullen, M O’Kelly; R Elsom, S Jennings, J Heaslip.

Replacements: J Fogarty, R McCormack, T Hogan, S O’Brien, S Keogh, G Dempsey, S Horgan.

Referee: N Owens.

Leinster’s European Cup quarter-final results

2001-02: Lost Leicester Tigers 29-18 (A)

2002-03: Beat Biarritz 18-13 (H)

2004-05: Lost Leicester Tigers 29-13 (H)

2005-06: Beat Toulouse 41-35 (A)

2006-07: Lost Wasps 35-13 (A)

2008-09: Beat Harlequins 6-5 (A)

2009-10: Beat Clermont Auvergne 29-28 (H)

2010-11: Beat Leicester Tigers 17-10 (H)

2011-12: Beat Cardiff Blues 34-3 (H)

2013-14: Lost Toulon 29-14 (A)

2014-15: Beat Bath 18-15 (H)

2016-17: Beat Wasps 32-17 (H)

2017-18: Beat Saracens 30-19 (H)

2018-19: Beat Ulster 21-18 (H)

2019-20: Lost Saracens 25-17 (H)