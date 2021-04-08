Rob Baxter: Exeter eyed Leinster example on route to Champions Cup summit

When Rob Baxter was leading Exeter Chiefs towards Europe’s top table, Leinster was not just the first team his side faced in the Heineken Champions Cup, it was one of the clubs he studied to point the way.

This Saturday, Baxter’s men will welcome Leinster to Sandy Park not just as hosts for their quarter-final showdown but as reigning champions and the Devonian believes their different histories will have little to do with the outcome.

It is easy to forget just how far Exeter have come under his leadership. A one-club man who was captain for a decade, Baxter’s first season as the Chiefs’ head coach was to lead them out of the English Championship and into the Premiership in the summer of 2010. They made their European debut two years later with the RDS their first port of call, losing 9-6 to the then-champions who became a case study for a coach who led his own club to a first Premiership title in 2017 and the European crown last autumn.

“What happens when you’re a club that wants to climb the ladder a bit is the teams you look at the most are the teams that are winning,” Baxter said yesterday.

“When we were looking for a bit more success in Europe that’s when our focus shifted a little bit more to look at Leinster and Munster and some of the French sides.

“In equal measure, as you climb the pathway, the teams you look at are the ones who are more successful. It doesn’t surprise me that they look at Exeter because for obvious reasons that’s what we were doing five or six years ago, looking at the Leinsters and Saracens, Munster etc.

“You see one club doing something and then you see everyone else doing it. It’s kind of what happens, isn’t it? It’s just everybody developing that hybrid game to get it to suit you the best is how it works, isn’t it?”

It means there will be few surprises in either coaching box when the sides meet at Sandy Park, so Baxter outlined what will be the points of difference between Exeter and Leinster.

“Well almost certainly individual players and which team can align the energy and the talents of those individual players on that pathway to success. Even though we’ll have looked at each and we’ll think we know what’s coming and what everyone else is going to do et cetera, the reality is there’s still 80 minutes of different, varying decisions that are being made and most of them will be right in the middle of the action.

“From a coaching perspective, our job is to keep nudging the players back on line to make sure their actions and their energy is directed in the right way for the 15 guys to produce the biggest performance they can. I think that’s the key. If we can do that a little bit better than Leinster it gives us a chance.

“If Leinster play a little bit more like Leinster than we play like Exeter that gives Leinster the benefit.”

Yet Baxter is convinced neither team’s history in this competition will count for much at 5:30pm on Saturday.

“It’s a very significant challenge, but is it any bigger than last season?

"I think everything now has got to be out in perspective. You’ve got to move on from the history of seven, eight, nine, 10 years ago. I mean, they were the first team we played in the Heineken Cup, and then without doubt, there was probably a fair bit of underestimation from Leinster and they sneaked through 9-6 over in Ireland.

“Since then we’ve met a few times and they’ve come out on top, but I think we’ve moved on to a degree now where in some ways, and I’m not saying we meet on a level playing field, but in some ways it’s far more level than to talk about past history too much.

“If we talked about past history then Exeter would never be anywhere near the final of the Premiership or the European Cup, and we’ve now won both.

“So I think it’s more about talking about the here and now, and the here and now is that we have an expectation to do well in Europe and the Premiership, and so do Leinster, and that’s the clash of two clubs who are expecting to do well.”